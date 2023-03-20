Stocks To Watch: Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, NTPC, Biocon, HDFC, Rail Vikas Nigam
These are the stocks you should watch out for during trade today.
U.S. stocks dropped while bonds rallied as major banks restricted trades with Credit Suisse Group after a difficult week for the banking major. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.8% by 2:42 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 18 basis points to 3.39%.
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2%, while gold prices rose 3.2%. Bitcoin rose 7.2% to trade around $26,500 level.
For the second consecutive day, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the green after braving volatility for the day.
The Indian rupee ended in green against the U.S. dollar on the last day of the week, ending a five-day losing streak, on the back of rise in domestic equities.
Stocks To Watch
Patanjali Foods: The company clarified that it is planning to float another follow-on public offer to meet the minimum public shareholding, but considering all modes for this purpose, including an offer for sale and/or qualified institutions placement.
Tata Consumer Products: The company ceased negotiations with Bisleri with over a potential transaction. It said no definitive agreement or binding commitment has been signed on this matter.
NTPC: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs exempted NTPC's investment in NTPC Green Energy from extant guidelines of delegation of power to Maharatna CPSEs, allowing the company to invest over the prescribed limit.
HDFC: The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the company on account of certain regulatory violations. The company said it will take necessary steps to comply with the order.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company was selected as the lowest bidder for a composite package of four contracts related to the new broad gauge railway line of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation project, jointly worth Rs 1,088.49 crore.
Navin Fluorine International: Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, will set up a new 40,000 tonnes per annum hydrofluoric acid capacity at Dahej at a cost of Rs 450 crore.
Havells India: The company started commercial production of air conditioners at its facility in Sri City, located in Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh.
Garware Technical Fibres: The company entered an agreement with TP Bhaskar Renewables to acquire and/or subscribe to 26% of the latter for Rs 4.5 crore.
Adani Transmission: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Electricity Nashik, to apply for parallel distribution licence in Nashik area.
SKF India: The company acquired 26% stake in Cleanmax Taiyo by acquiring 2,600 shares of face value Rs 10 each. The acquisition is meant to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, and source renewable energy.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The U.S. FDA issued one observation after the pre-approval inspection of the company’s oral-oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat from March 13 to March 17.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Krishnakumar Gopalan was appointed, and has taken over the charge, as chairman and managing director of the company.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Credit rating agency Crisil revised its rating for the company’s lon-term loans to ‘AA+’ from ‘AA’, with outlook at stable.
Bulk Deals
Biocon: AHAN-I sold 1.89 crore shares (1.58%) at Rs 200.74.
Choice International: Scoutbit General Trading LLC bought 9.94 lakh shares (1%) on NSE and 11.88 lakh shares (1.19%) on BSE at Rs 255 apiece.
Delhivery: Vanguard bought 95.61 lakh shares (1.31%) at Rs 323.07 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 39.27 lakh shares at Rs 320.83 apiece, Internet Fund III sold 55.14 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 321.21 apiece.
Equitas Small Finance Bank: Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 57.19 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 68.01 apiece, Norges Bank on account of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 87.7 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 67.96 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 66.4 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 67.99 apiece.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 3.67 crore shares (0.53%) at Rs 6.08 apiece.
Jindal Stainless: Norges Bank on account of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 28.21 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 292.51 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 37.64 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 292.04 apiece.
Reliance Infrastructure: Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 20.12 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 148.7 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 20.12 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 148.46 apiece.
Block Deals
Elpro International: IGE (India) bought 18 lakh shares (1.06%), Yamini Dabriwala sold 18 lakh shares (1.06%) at Rs 59 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
MAS Financial Services: To meet investors and analysts on March 22.
Galaxy Surfactants: To meet investors and analysts on March 20 and 23.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Hindustan Aeronautics, Ujjivan Financial Services
Record Date Interim Dividend: Hindustan Aeronautics, Ujjivan Financial Services
Insider Trading
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Promoters LG Sports bought 1,000 shares, LGB Auto Products bought 9.843 shares between March 15-16.
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter and director Dharam Pal Jindal bought 29,500 shares, promoter Raghav Jindal bought 5,189 shares on March 16.
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 33,274 shares between March 15-16.
Greaves Cotton: Promoter Karun Carpets bought 1 lakh shares between March 16-17.
Sunteck Realty: Promoter Matrabhav Trust, through its trustees Kamal Khetan and Manisha Khetan, bought 22,899 shares between March 15-16.
Rajratan Global Wire: Promoter group Rajratan Resources 14,000 shares between March 15-16.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 12,260 shares on March 16.
Bajaj Finserv: Promoter group Bajaj Sevashram bought 6.69 lakh shares, promoter group Kamalnayan Investment and Trading bought 1.38 lakh shares, promoter group Niraj Holdings bought 1.41 lakh shares, promoter group Rishabnayan Bajaj sold 38,000 shares, promoter group Deepa Bajaj sold 1.25 lakh shares, promoter group Rishab Family Trust sold 7.69 lakh shares between March 14-15.
Meghmani Finechem: Promoter Maulik Jayantibhai Patel bought 2,000 shares on March 16.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 1.6 lakh shares, promoter group Diwakar Finvest created a pledge of 12.1 lakh shares on March 14.
Cigniti Technologies: Promoter group C Rajeshwari invoked a pledge of 3 lakh shares, promoter and director invoked a pledge of 3 lakh shares on March 16.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,189, a premium of 141.7 points.
Nifty March futures fell 2.7% and 6,654 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 39,834.35, a premium of 438.15 points.
Nifty Bank March futures fell 6.14% and 6,623 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
TCS - Surprise Change At Top; Smooth Transition Expected: ICICI Direct
Thermax - Decarbonisation Theme Augurs Well: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
TCS - Unexpected CEO Exit Not Likely To Hurt Business Delivery: Motilal Oswal
Eris Lifesciences - Enhancing Broad Based Offerings In Derma: Prabhudas Lilladher
MCX - FPI Participation In Commodity Derivatives To Be Positive: Motilal Oswal
Mayur Uniquoters - Bullishness Reloaded; Healthy Growth Lies Ahead: ICICI Direct
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.