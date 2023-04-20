Stocks To Watch: Tata Communications, HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, ICICI Securities
Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks fluctuated amid corporate earnings as investors looked for new signals of the Federal Reserve's rate plans. While the S&P 500 was little changed, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1% by 1:33 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.61%.
Crude price rose 1.4%, and gold price declined 0.6%. Bitcoin dipped 3.9% to trade around $29,200 level.
Domestic benchmark indices—the Sensex and Nifty—declined three days in a row, with I.T., media, and PSU banking stocks leading the fall.
The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar for the third session in a row, as domestic equities continued to remain under pressure and the greenback grew stronger.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the third day on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 13.17 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors snapped two day buying streak and sold stocks worth Rs 110.42 crore.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury automotive subsidiary of Tata Motors, said in a statement it will invest £15 billion (Rs 1.53 lakh crore) over the next five years for an electric-first future.
Ultratech Cement: The company commissioned 2.2 million tonnes per annum capacity brownfield expansion at its grinding unit in Patliputra, Bihar, taking the overall capacity of the unit to 4.7 million tonnes per annum.
NBCC (India): The company received an order worth Rs 207.92 crore for planning, designing and execution of disable accessible platform and providing tertiary treatment plant works for Public Works Department, Puducherry.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: The company will sell the plantation land and assets forming part of all the three tea estates in Tanzania, spanning 3,957 acres, for $1.2 million (Rs 9.86 crore).
Equitas Small Finance Bank: The lender received AD-I licence from RBI approval to act as authorised dealer for foreign exchange.
HDFC: The mortgage lender’s subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors will acquire additional 1.8% to 2.4% stake in Loyalie IT-Solutions for Rs 89.81 per compulsorily convertible preferential share, taking its overall shareholding to 9% to 9.6%.
Bank of Maharashtra: The board of the lender will consider raising Rs 7,500 crore on April 24. The proposed methods to raise funds include follow-on public offer, rights issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue or any other mode or combination, or through issue of Basel III compliant or similar securities.
India Grid Trust: The company appointed Navin Sharma as its chief financial officer, with effect from April 19, 2023.
ITC: The company signed the transaction documents, including the Securities Subscription & Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement, to acquire entire stake of Sproutlife Foods. The deal is to be closed in three to four years.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will meet on April 22 to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities denominated either in Indian rupees or U.S. dollar during the current financial year.
Earnings
Tata Communications Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.89% at Rs 4,568.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,609.32 crore)
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 1,034.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,101.50 crore)
Ebitda margin at 22.63% vs 23.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.9%)
Net profit down 17.22% at Rs 326.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 358.30 crore)
The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per share for FY23.
ICICI Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 0.77% at Rs 884.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 889.08 crore)
Ebitda down 2.69% at Rs 547.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 379.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 61.93% vs 63.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 42.7%)
Net profit down 22.81% at Rs 262.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.48 crore)
The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share for the recently concluded fiscal.
Mastek Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 21.95% at Rs 709.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 672.85 crore)
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 125.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.7% vs 20.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%)
Net profit down 9.17% at Rs 72.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.45 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Results
HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Cyient, Oriental Hotels, Rajnish Wellness.
Bulk Deals
Bajaj Electricals: Norges Bank on account of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 20 lakh shares (1.74%), Small Cap World Fund Inc sold 22.37 lakh shares (1.94%) at Rs 1,045 apiece.
Maharashtra Seamless: Jhanjhari Holdings sold 13 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 385.20 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend: Huhtamaki India
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Thyrocare Technologies
Record Date Interim Dividend: Thyrocare Technologies
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Precision Camshafts, DB Realty
Move Out Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Power, Subex, Dhampur Bio Organics, Gulshan Polyols, GTL Infrastructure.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on April 20.
RateGain Travel Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on April 20.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,645, a discount of 67.35 points.
Nifty April futures rose 1.32% and 2,414 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 42,179, a discount of 156.50 points.
Nifty Bank April futures rose 2.77% and 2,488 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills
Top Research Reports
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.