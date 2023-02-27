Stocks To Watch: SpiceJet, Edelweiss Financial Services, Power Grid Corp, NBCC India

Asian markets are set to fall after a heavy selling on Wall Street late last week as investors weighed-in on forecasts for the U.S. interest rates following hot inflation data.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 1% Friday, dragging the two U.S. indexes each to their worst week since December. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon index of Chinese companies fell 3.9% Friday in another sign of likely selling pressure in Asia Monday.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.94%. Crude prices were trading around $83-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 24,000-level.

At 5:35 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.21% at 17,505.

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased opening gains and logged the lowest weekly loss in eight months, on Friday.

Rupee erased gains from the opening trade to close marginally lower against the U.S. dollar in the last session of the week.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,470.34 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,400.98 crore.