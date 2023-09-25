Stocks To Watch: SBI, Reliance Industries, LIC, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Delta Corp

Asian equities were poised for a cautious open while the dollar traded in narrow ranges versus its major peers early Monday, according to Bloomberg report.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% in early Asian trading after the index fell Friday to cap its worst week since March. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.2% after the underlying gauge ended little changed Friday, supported by gains in Apple Inc. as its latest iPhones and watches went on sale.

Brent crude rose to $93.69 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading around the $90 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.43%, whereas Bitcoin was above the $26,000 level.

At 4:52 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.26% or 51 points trading at 19,651.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the fourth consecutive day after swinging between gains and losses through Friday. Auto and public sector banking rose in trade, while the pharma and healthcare sectors declined.

On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped three weeks of advance. The Sensex fell 2.57% and the Nifty was lower by 2.70% this week. This was the steepest fall in a five-day period in nearly seven months since the week ending Feb. 24.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.33%, lower at 66,009.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.34%, to end at 19,674.25.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,326.74 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 801.27 crore.

The Indian rupee strengthened 15 paise to close at Rs 82.94 against the U.S dollar on Friday.