Stocks To Watch: SBI, Bharat Forge, Sequent Scientific, Adani Power, Ramkrishna Forgings

U.S. stocks wavered as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that no decision has been made on the pace of quantitative tightening. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.4% by midday in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.95%.

Crude price declined 1.5%, while gold prices were little changed. Bitcoin rose 0.2% to trade around the $22,100 level.

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday after rebounding in late trade, led by gains in auto, energy, and bank stocks.

The Indian rupee ended its two-day rally against the U.S. dollar as the greenback strengthened.