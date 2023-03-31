Stocks To Watch: RIL, Punjab National Bank, Max Financial, Godrej Properties, Bharat Electronics, HDFC
Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks pared gains after Federal Reserve officials hinted at more monetary tightening to tame inflation even amid turbulence in the banking sector.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 2:13 p.m. New York time on Thursday, while tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was trading 0.6% higher. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.55%. The West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $74.54 a barrel, while the The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%.
The Indian markets were shut on account of Ram Navami. On Wednesday, domestic benchmark indices recovered from their respective intraday lows in the last hour of trade after a volatile session.
Indian rupee snapped its two-day rally against U.S. dollar amid rising crude prices and a stronger greenback in overseas market.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,245.39 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and bought equities worth Rs 822.99 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
Bharat Electronics: The Ministry of Defence signed two contracts with the company jointly worth Rs 2,394 crore. The first contract worth Rs 1,982 crore is for procurement of automated air defence control and reporting system ‘Project Akashteer’ for Indian Army. The second contract of Rs 412 is for acquisition of Sarang electronic support measure systems and associated engineering support package for Indian Navy.
GR Infraprojects: The company has been selected as the lowest bidder for construction of four-lane access controlled greenfield highway section of NH-163G from Venkatpur village in Warangal district to Thallasenkesa village in Mahabubabed district of Telangana at a cost of Rs 847.87 crore. The company also, received letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for four highway projects, cumulatively worth Rs 3,712.88 crore, across Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, received the letter of award of Rs 1,755 crore to set up a 300 MW solar project for NLC India in Rajasthan.
JSW Steel: The company has been selected as the preferred bidder by the Ministry of Coal for two coal blocks in Jharkhand and one in Chhattisgarh. The two mining blocks in Jharkhand hold 108.85 million tonnes and 235.72 million tonnes of coal reserves, whereas the block in Chhattisgarh has 1,376.06 million tonnes of coal reserves.
JK Cement: The company expanded grey cement capacity by 2 million tonnes per annum by increasing capacity at Mangrol, Muddapur, Jharli and Aligarh facilities by 0.5 MTPA each. The overall grey cement capacity of the company now stands at 20.67 MTPA.
Shree Renuka Sugars: The company commenced ethanol production from expanded capacity at Athani (from 300 KLPD to 450 KLPD) and Munoli plants (from 120 KLPD to 500 KLPD).
Reliance Industries: Sintex Industries allotted 600 crore shares worth Rs 600 crore and 900 crore debentures worth Rs 900 crore to Reliance Industries under the resolution plan for the former. The 59.93 crore shares of Sintex Industries issued prior to the approval of the resolution plan have been cancelled.
Godrej Properties: The company increased its stake to 74% from 25.1% in both Wonder City Buildcon and Godrej Home Constructions, making them its subsidiaries.
Punjab National Bank: The bank will raise Rs 12,000 crore through AT-1 bonds (Rs 7,000 crore) and Tier-II bonds (Rs 5,000 crore) in one or more tranches. The bank also sold its entire shareholding in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) to Avenue India Resurgence for an undisclosed cash consideration.
HDFC: The mortgage lender will 19.36 lakh shares of Next Gen Publishing, representing latter’s 16.13% shareholding, for Rs 1.7 crore.
Bandhan Bank: The lender will transfer loans from banking units and SEL written-off portfolio with outstanding of Rs 2,614.03 crore and non-performing assets worth Rs 2,316.32 crore to asset reconstruction company for Rs 369.20 crore and Rs 370.62 crore, respectively.
Aether Industries: The company executed a letter of intent with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company containing the preliminary terms for finalising a detailed licensing agreement regarding manufacturing and commercialisation Converge polyols technology and product series.
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers: The company transferred 9.24 acres of residential land in Chennai’s Mahindra World City to Alliance Group. The land parcel will be developed as a multi-storey residential project under the latter’s brand Urban Rise.
Ujjivan Financial Services/Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The two companies sought NCLT’s approval to convene a shareholders’ meeting over their proposed merger.
Tata Consumer Products: The company reappointed reappointment L Krishnakumar as whole-time director, designated as executive director and group CFO, for seven more months, effective April 1, 2023 .
Tejas Networks: The company appointed Anand Athreya as CEO and MD designate of the company after Sanjay Nayak expressed his desire to seek voluntary retirement from post of CEO and MD of the company. Athreya will join the company on April 3, 2023 and will be appointed as CEO and MD after all regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Lumax Industries: The company appointed Ravi Teltia as vice president and chief financial officer of the company, with effect from April 1, 2023, after Shruti Kant Rustagi stepped down from the office. Meanwhile, Kenjiro Nakazono resigned as a whole-time director of the company, effective April 7, 2023.
Jindal Steel & Power: Care Ratings revised its outlook for the company from stable to positive, while retaining the credit rating at CARE AA(-).
JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has completed the acquisition of 1,753 MW of renewable energy assets from Mytrah Energy (India).
Asian Paints: The board of the company will meet on May 11 to consider and approve the final dividend for the current fiscal as well as the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023.
Insider Trading
Sunteck: Promoter Matrabhav Trust bought 10,000 shares on March 27.
Jai Corp: Promoter Ankit Jain bought 26,154 shares on March 27.
Filatex India: Promoter group Janus Infrastructure Projects bought 1.25 lakh shares on March 27.
HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments Delhi bought 1.72 lakh shares on March 23.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan N C Menon bought 50,000 shares on March 28.
Time Technoplast: Promoter Time Securities Services bought 3,01 lakh shares on March 28.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Promoter and director Raamdeo Ramgopal Agarawal bought 1.26 lakh shares, promoter and director Motilal Gopilal Oswal bought 1.31 lakh shares between March 27-28.
Dollar Industries: Promoter group V.K. Mercantile bought 31,594 shares on March 27.
MTAR Technologies: Promoter Saranya Loka Reddy sold 59,643 shares on March 27.
Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoter Kalpathi Suresh bought 69,000 shares between March 27-28.
Pledge Share Details
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Promoter group Aditya Medisales released a pledge of 59.90 lakh shares March 27.
Bulk Deals
Quess Corp: Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) bought 66 lakh shares (4.45%) at Rs 384.99 apiece, Smallcap World Fund Inc. sold 28.46 lakh shares (1.92%) at Rs 385 apiece, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund sold 11.36 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 383.79 apiece, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company sold 13.49 lakh shares (0.91%) at Rs 385 apiece.
Brightcom Group: Indiabulls Housing Finance sold 1.89 crore shares (0.94%) at Rs 13.88 apiece.
Block Deals
Max Financial Services: Plutus Wealth Management bought 30 lakh shares (0.87%), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 30 lakh shares (0.87%) at Rs 606.6 apiece.
Inox Wind: Aryavardhan Trading bought 15 lakh shares (0.53%), Devansh Trademart sold 15 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 94.9 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Brightcom Group
Price Band Revised From 20% To 5%: Shipping Corporation of India
Price Band Revised From 0% To 20%: Firstsource Solutions, Torrent Power
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Angel One, Indraprastha Gas, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Record Date Interim Dividend: Angel One, Indraprastha Gas,Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Ex-Date Final Dividend: Crisil
Ex-Date Buy Back of Shares: Godawari Power & Ispat
Record Date Buy Back of Shares: Godawari Power & Ispat
Ex-Date Spin Off: Shipping Corporation Of India
Record Date Spin Off: Shipping Corporation Of India
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,235, a premium of 162.20 points.
Nifty April futures rose 38.90% and 66,901 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 40,310, a premium of 456.20 points.
Nifty Bank April futures rose 25.67% and 29,192 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil.