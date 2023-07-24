Stocks To Watch: RIL, Jio, DLF, Paytm, Biocon, SJVN, Vedanta, Tejas Networks

Equities look primed for early gains on Monday as markets open in Japan and Australia, before sentiment turns more cautious when trading gets underway in China.

Futures for stocks in Tokyo indicate an advance of more than 1% following a report late Friday that Bank of Japan officials see little urgent need to address the side effects of their ultra-loose monetary policy.

Contracts for Australia’s benchmark also rose while those for Hong Kong fell and an index of U.S.-listed Chinese shares eked out a small increase. Futures for the S&P 500 were fractionally lower after the gauge closed little changed on Friday. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were marginally higher following continued selling in technology companies on Friday after a disappointing batch of results earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was around $80 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $76-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.84%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 5:33 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 20,036.

On the other side of the globe, Indian benchmark indices closed lower after six days of a positive rally. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 887.64 points, or 1.31%, lower at 66,684.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 235.75 points, or 1.18%, to end at 19,743.40. The local currency strengthened three paise to close at Rs 81.96 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,998.8 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,290.7 crore.