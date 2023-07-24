Stocks To Watch: RIL, Jio, DLF, Paytm, Biocon, SJVN, Vedanta, Tejas Networks
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Equities look primed for early gains on Monday as markets open in Japan and Australia, before sentiment turns more cautious when trading gets underway in China.
Futures for stocks in Tokyo indicate an advance of more than 1% following a report late Friday that Bank of Japan officials see little urgent need to address the side effects of their ultra-loose monetary policy.
Contracts for Australia’s benchmark also rose while those for Hong Kong fell and an index of U.S.-listed Chinese shares eked out a small increase. Futures for the S&P 500 were fractionally lower after the gauge closed little changed on Friday. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were marginally higher following continued selling in technology companies on Friday after a disappointing batch of results earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Brent crude was around $80 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $76-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.84%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.
At 5:33 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 20,036.
On the other side of the globe, Indian benchmark indices closed lower after six days of a positive rally. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 887.64 points, or 1.31%, lower at 66,684.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 235.75 points, or 1.18%, to end at 19,743.40. The local currency strengthened three paise to close at Rs 81.96 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,998.8 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,290.7 crore.
Stocks To Watch
SJVN: The company signed Power Purchase Agreements for 300 MW of renewable energy projects. The agreements were signed by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy. The deal includes a 200-MW solar project in Maharashtra and 100-MW wind power capacity in Delhi. The development costs of the Maharashtra and Delhi projects are Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 750 crore, respectively.
Biocon: The FDA has issued Form 483 with a total of eight observations after conducting two inspections in Malaysia facility.
Power Finance Corporation: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 2.37 lakh crore with 20 companies, both public and private, in the clean energy segment. The company inked these MoUs with Adani Group, Greenco, ReNew, Continuum, Avaada, JBM Auto, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure, and Rajasthan Renewable Energy, among others.
Aarti Drugs: The company has approved the buyback of 6.65 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 0.72%, at Rs 900 per share, aggregating up to Rs 59.85 crore, which is 5.44% and 5.10% of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves.
BEML: The company has appointed Director (Mining & Construction Business) Shantanu Roy to the position of chairman and managing director with effect from August 1, 2023.
Godrej Properties: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Godrej Real Estate Distribution Company, with an authorised capital of Rs 10,000. This unit will handle the business of real estate distribution and provide marketing, sales, and promotional services for real estate projects.
NHPC: The government of Arunachal Pradesh has allotted the Subansiri Upper HE Project of 2000 MW and the Kamala HE Project of 1800 MW to the company.
Aurobindo Pharma: The U.S. FDA has issued a Form 483 with three observations after inspecting the company's facility in Bachupally Village in Telangana. These observations are procedural in nature, and the company said it will respond within the stipulated timelines.
Zomato: The company’s unit, Zomato Media Portugal, Unipessoal Lda, has initiated the process of liquidation. ZM Portugal is not a material subsidiary of the company, and the dissolution will not affect the turnover of the Company. ZM Portugal is worth Rs 1.2 crore, representing 0.01% of Zomato's net worth.
Lupin: The drugmaker has received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets under the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. This product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment: The company acquired a 0.004% stake in Federal Bank for Rs 1.17 crore.
Results Announced Post Market Hours
DLF Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 1% to Rs 1,423 crore vs. Rs 1,442 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,612.2 crore).
EBITDA fell 4% to Rs 396.17 crore vs. Rs 413.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 515 crore).
Margin 27.8% vs. 28.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 32%)
Net profit up 12% to Rs 526.11 crore vs. Rs 469.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 617 crore).
Reliance Industries Q1 FY2024 (QoQ):
Revenue down 2.56% at Rs 2,10,831 crore vs Rs 2,16,376 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: 2,13,669 crore)
Ebitda down 0.9% at Rs 38,093 crore vs Rs 38,440 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 38,046 crore)
Ebitda Margin at 18.06% vs. 17.7% (QoQ)
Net Profit down 17% at Rs 16,011 crore vs Rs 21,327 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 16,995.49 crore)
Reliance Retail Q1 FY24 (Consolidated figures, YoY):
Gross Revenue: up 19.5% at Rs 69,948 crore vs. Rs 58,554 crore
Net profit up 18.8% at Rs 2,448 crore vs. Rs 2,061 crore
Ebitda up 33.9% at Rs 5,139 crore vs. Rs 3,837 crore
Margins at 7.9% vs. 7.6%
Reliance Jio: Q1 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue: Rs 24,042 crore vs. Rs 23,394 crore
Net Profit: Rs 4,863 crore vs. Rs 4,716 crore
Ebitda: Rs 12,578 crore vs. Rs 12,210 crore
Margin: 52.31% vs. 52.19%
Vedanta Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.66% at Rs 33733 crore vs. Rs 38622 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26669 crore).
Net Profit down 40.29% at Rs 2640 crore vs. Rs 4421 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3287 crore).
Ebitda down 37.04% at Rs 6420 crore vs. Rs 10197 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5836 crore).
Margin at 19% vs. 26.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.9%)
One 97 Communications Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations increased 39% to Rs 2341.6 crore vs. Rs 1679.6 crore.
Net loss narrowed to Rs 358.4 crore from Rs 645.4 crore.
Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 292.7 crore vs. Rs 633.9 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at -12.5% vs. -37.7%.
CreditAccess Grameen Q1FY2024 (Standalone, YoY)
Interest income rose 50% to Rs 1,105.17 crore vs. Rs 736.23 crore.
Net Interest income gained 58% to Rs 720.25 crore vs. Rs 456.43 crore.
Net profit jumped over two times to Rs 346.29 crore vs. Rs 138.55 crore.
Aarti Drugs Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs 661.11 crore vs. Rs 621.96 crore.
Net profit gained 38% to Rs 47.97 crore vs. Rs 34.78 crore.
Ebitda rose 25% to Rs 84.08 crore vs. Rs 67.14 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 12.7% vs. 10.8%.
Cyient DLM Q1FY2024 YoY
Total revenue from operations increased 28% to Rs 217.15 crore vs. Rs 170.11 crore.
Net profit fell 15% to Rs 5.36 crore vs. Rs 6.32 crore.
Ebitda gained 73% to Rs 19.98 crore vs. Rs 11.58 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 9.2% vs. 6.8%.
Other income fell by Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 0.91 crore YoY
The drop was driven by net forex gains that fell by Rs 5.9 crore to a loss of Rs 0.3 crore
PNB Gilts Q1 FY2024 YoY
Interest income rose 33% to Rs 373.91 crore vs. Rs 281.39 crore.
Net interest income fell 79% to Rs 19.68 crore vs. Rs 95.07 crore.
Net profit stood at Rs 57.87 vs. a net loss of Rs 88.94.
Tejas Networks Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations gained 49% to Rs 187.89 crore vs. Rs 125.76.
Net loss widened to Rs 26.29 crore vs. Rs 6.64 crore.
Ebitda loss stood at Rs 46.27 crore vs. Rs 7.32 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at -24.6% vs. -5.8%.
Dodla Dairy (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations gained 15% to Rs 823.4 crore vs. Rs 716.9.
Net profit rose 40% to Rs 34.97 crore vs. Rs 24.92 crore.
Ebitda rose 34% to Rs 60.34 crore vs. Rs 45.07 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 7.3% vs. 6.3%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY24 (Standalone)
Net Profit: Rs 3,452 crore vs Rs 2,071 crore (YoY) [Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,219.5 crore]
NII: Rs 6,234 crore vs Rs 4697 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 1.77% vs 1.78% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.4% vs 0.37% (QoQ)
Yes Bank Q1FY24 (Standalone)
Net Profit: Rs 342 crore vs Rs 310 crore (YoY) [Bloomberg estimate: Rs 263 crore]
NII: Rs 1,999.6 crore vs Rs 1,850 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 2% vs 2.2% (QoQ)
NNPA: 1% vs 0.8% (QoQ)
ICICI Bank Q1FY24
Net profit: Rs 9,648 crore Vs Rs 6,905 crore (YoY) [Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,222 crore]
NII: Rs 18,226 crore vs Rs 13,210 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 2.76% vs 2.81% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.48% vs 0.48% (QoQ)
Indraprastha Gas (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 3,761.8 crore vs Rs 3,530.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,522 crore)
EBITDA up 4% at Rs 642.3 crore vs Rs 617.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 621 crore)
EBITDA margins at 17.07% vs 17.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.63%)
PAT up 8.4% at Rs 521.9 crore vs Rs 481.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 435 crore)
Earnings In Focus
BASF India, Canara Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Craftsman Automation, DCM Shriram, Gravita India, HDFC Asset Management Company, IDBI bank, IIFL Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, JK Paper, Kalyani Steels, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Scooters, Paisalo Digital, PNB Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Relaxo Footwear, hoppers Stop, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SRF, Tata Steel, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Thangamayil Jewellery, TVS Motor, Waaree Renewable.
Bulk Deals
Bandhan Bank: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 89 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 211 apiece.
Railtel Corporation of India: Quant Mutual Fund bought 23 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 150.84 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: DB Corp.
Ex-date Dividend: Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Lakshmi Machine Works, Nava, MPS, NOCIL, PDS, Siyaram Silk Mills
Ex-date AGM: Lakshmi Machine Works, Siyaram Silk Mills, NOCIL, IFB Industries, MPS, IIFL Finance, Camlin Fine Sciences, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, PDS, Nava.
Record-Date Dividend: Nava.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Jayawal Neco Industries
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: L.G. Balakrishnan, 7 Bros., ZEN Technologies.
Who’s Meeting Whom?
Inox Wind: To meet investors and analysts on July 24 and July 25.
Inox Green Energy Services: To meet investors and analysts on July 24 and July 25.
AGMs Today
Biocon
Kamdhenu Ventures
Lloyds Steels Industries
Mahindra Logistics
Maharashtra Scooters
National Highways Infra Trust
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Shopper's Stop
Thangamayil Jewellery
TVS Motor
F&O Cues
Nifty July futures ended at 19,806.55, a discount of 163.65 points.
Nifty July futures fell 7.54%, with 16,192 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank July futures ended at 46,170.30, a premium of 18.90 points.
Nifty Bank July futures fell 6.75% with 10,287 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp., Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Balrampur Chini Mills, Punjab National Bank.
