Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical, L&T Finance, Bharti Airtel, Campus Activewear

Australian shares opened marginally higher while the futures for other Asian markets pointed to mixed sentiment. U.S. stock futures made small gains while a gauge of dollar strength fell fractionally in cautious trading early Monday amid growing concern over the risk of recession.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.4% after both benchmarks posted small gains on Friday.

With the banking crisis casting a shadow over markets, traders are in for another bumpy week. Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that bank turmoil had increased the risk of a U.S. recession.

Additionally, multiple Federal Reserve officials will speak this week, a key measure of the U.S. inflation is due and there are renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries were trading at 3.37%. Crude prices were trading around $75-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 27,000-level.

At 06:00 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.70% at 17,037.5.

The Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed lower for a second straight day after a volatile session tracking weak Asia and U.S. trade sparked by a sell-off in banks and a rally in IT stocks.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar as domestic equity market registered heavy outflows.

After a brief respite in the beginning of last week, foreign investors continued to sell on Friday, for the second day in a row.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,720.44 crore during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for 12 days in a row, picking up stocks worth Rs 2,555.53 crore, the NSE data showed. Foreign investors have been net sellers in the year so far, selling stocks worth Rs 52,801.37 crore.