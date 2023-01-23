Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Bank

U.S. stocks recovered from the week’s losses on the back of a rally in tech stocks and Fed comments alleviating fears of aggressive policy moves. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 2.9%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.48%.

Crude price rose 1.2%, while gold rose 0.3%. The Bitcoin rally continued as the cryptocurrency rose 6.4% to trade around $22,300-level.

Domestic benchmark indices closed in the red at the end of week for the second day after dipping in the final minutes of trade.

Rupee ended the last session of the week higher than the U.S. dollar tracking broader weakness of the greenback.