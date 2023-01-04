Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Advanced Enzyme, NTPC, Themis Medicare

Shares in Asia faced a muted opening Wednesday after a decline in US stocks and the price of oil signaled unease about the dimming outlook for the global economy. Treasuries and the dollar rallied and the yen stabilized after a Tuesday jump

U.S. stocks declined in the first trading session of the year as rout in major stocks dragged indices. The S&P 500 was trading 1% lower, while the tech Nasdaq 100 was down 1.4%.

At 6:10 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, fell 0.34% to 18,243.

Crude prices fell 3.1%, while gold was up 1%. Bitcoin broke 0.7% to trade around $16,600-level.

Domestic indices recorded gains for the second day in a row, with the market breadth skewed in favour of the bulls.

Rupee erased early gains of as much as 8 paise against the U.S. dollar to close lower against the strengthening greenback.

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 628.1 crore, while, the domestic institutional investors bought Rs 350.6 crore worth of Indian stocks.