Stocks To Watch: L&T, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, HDFC, Godrej Consumer Products

U.S. stocks saw moderate gains as a crucial inflation gauge moderated slightly in April. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.1%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.45%.

Crude price fell 1.6%, while the gold price was down 0.23%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was trading around $27,750 level.

Domestic benchmark indices picked up towards the end of session after swinging between gains and losses.

The Indian rupee inched against the U.S. dollar as the greenback suffered due to cautious investor sentiment.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the tenth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,833.13 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers, and sold stocks worth Rs 789.67 crore, snapping a two-day buying streak, the NSE data showed.