Stocks To Watch: Avalon Technologies, Jubilant FoodWorks, Network18, ICICI Lombard, Poonawalla Fincorp, Zee

Asian markets were set for another cautious open on Tuesday ahead of key economic data from China and after stocks on Wall Street eked out small gains late in the session.

Futures pointed to a small advance for Japanese equities while Hong Kong and Australia looked set for slight declines. On Monday, the S&P 500 erased losses in afternoon trading and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major equity benchmarks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Friday, trimming its gain for the week to 0.8%, while The Nasdaq 100 managed to squeeze out a 0.1% gain over the five days, as policy-sensitive technology names like Microsoft Inc. and Apple Inc. dragged on the benchmark.

Focus in Asia will be on China and the strength of its economic recovery. Figures on Tuesday are projected to show gross domestic product expanded 4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, well below the government’s target for full-year growth of around 5%.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.59%. Crude prices traded above $84-mark, while Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 6:30 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.05% at 17,755.

Benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—ended their nine-day long rally as weak quarterly results from IT major Infosys Ltd. weighed them down.

Indian rupee lost its shine against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness in domestic equities and a stronger greenback overseas.

Foreign investors turned net sellers on Monday, after a ten-day buying spree and offloaded equities worth Rs 533.2 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net buyers, snapping a three-day selling streak and mopped up stocks worth Rs 269.6 crore, according to NSE data.