Stocks To Watch: IT Stocks, Emami, IDFC, Kalpataru, NTPC

Stocks declined in Asia at the start of a pivotal week for markets, with interest rate decisions due from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and a host of their peers.

The dollar edged higher and made gains against the yen, the euro and the offshore yuan in early trading. Shares fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia and equity futures indicated a likely drop to come for Hong Kong.

The Indian benchmark indices fell in trade after a volatile day and snapped their two-week gaining streak on Friday.

Brent crude continued to trade at sub-$80 levels at around $77 per barrel, while Nymex crude fell to $72.07 per barrel.

At 6:40 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.17% to 18,559. ADRs indicated a gap down start for IT major such as Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd.