Stocks To Watch: IT Stocks, Emami, IDFC, Kalpataru, NTPC
Stocks to watch going into trade today.
Stocks declined in Asia at the start of a pivotal week for markets, with interest rate decisions due from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and a host of their peers.
The dollar edged higher and made gains against the yen, the euro and the offshore yuan in early trading. Shares fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia and equity futures indicated a likely drop to come for Hong Kong.
The Indian benchmark indices fell in trade after a volatile day and snapped their two-week gaining streak on Friday.
Brent crude continued to trade at sub-$80 levels at around $77 per barrel, while Nymex crude fell to $72.07 per barrel.
At 6:40 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.17% to 18,559. ADRs indicated a gap down start for IT major such as Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd.
Stocks To Watch
Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company raised Rs 99 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
PSP Projects: The company received a letter of intent from Nila Spaces for a project worth Rs 121.51 crore to construct high-rise residential towers.
Emami: The company increased its shareholding in subsidiary Brillare Science from 77.53% to 80.59%.
Bank of Baroda: The bank hike MCLR rates in the range of 25-30 basis points across tenors, with effect from Dec. 12.
IDFC: The scheme of amalgamation for the merger of wholly owned subsidiary companies IDFC Alternatives, IDFC Trustee Co., IDFC Projects with IDFC became operative from Dec. 9.
Bharti Airtel: After receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs of principle value of $8.6 mn from certain holders of FCCBs, board members have approved allotment of 11.88 lakh shares at conversion price of Rs 521 per share to such FCCBs holders.
Himatsingka Seide: Board will meet on December 15 to consider fund raising up to Rs 108 crore. They will also consider an issue of NCDs up to Rs 500 crore, to identified investors.
NTPC: Commences commercial operations of first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project.
Jaypee Power: Meeting of board to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee to consider the proposal of divestment of Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit.
Zydus Lifesciences: Receives two final approvals from the USFDA for Silodosin capsules and Pregabalin capsules The drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India. Silodosin capsules had annual sales of $14 million in the United States according to IQVIA data. Pregabalin capsules had annual sales of $242 million in the United States according to IQVIA data.
Adani Total Gas: Company has received letter of award from Convergence Energy Services Ltd. for operation of EV charging stations in eight cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Surat) for eight years.
Poonawala Finance: Board meeting on Dec. 14 to consider fund raise or sale of controlling stake in Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd.
Analyst Actions
Punjab National Bank: Raised to 'overweight' at JPMorgan, target price raised to Rs 72 from 34.
Bulk Deals
Vakrangee: Ravi Omprakash Agrawal sold 1.76 crore shares (1.66%) at Rs 27.1 apiece.
Aditya Vision: Sunita Sinha sold 2.1 lakh shares (1.75%) at Rs 1,465.95 apiece, Himalaya Finance & Investment Co. bought 1 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 1,466 apiece, Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 1 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 1,465.90 apiece.
Who's Meeting Whom
SRF: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.
Indo Count Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 16.
Punjab National Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 12.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Skipper
Insider Trades
Liberty Shoes: Promoter Group Pranav Gupta bought 38,094 shares between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
Anjani Finance: Promoter Commander Industries sold 952 shares on Dec. 8.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 8.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter BNP Paribas SA sold 1 lakh shares on Dec. 8
Triveni Engineering & Industries: Promoter Dhruv M Sawhney sold 1.7 crore shares on Dec. 8.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,724.95, a premium of 54.7 points.
Nifty December futures fell 1.93% and 4,296 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,786.80, a premium of 455.2 points.
Nifty Bank December futures rose 11.36% and 12,050 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals
Securities removed from the ban period: Punjab National Bank
Research Reports
Consistents & Volatiles, The Two Dimensions Of Wealth Creation: Motilal Oswal's Thematic View
Gujarat Gas - Lower Gas Cost To Revive Morbi Growth: Nirmal Bang
Paytm - Buyback To Clear Cloud On Looming Concern; Rerating On Cards: Dolat Capital
Cement Sector Check - Fuel Prices Soften, But Price Hikes Remain Key To Profitability: ICICI Securities
Sundram Fasteners - Aiming To Improve Cross-Cyclical Growth: ICICI Securities