Stocks To Watch: Infosys, TV18 Broadcast, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, SBI, Max Healthcare

Asian benchmarks pointed to a mixed open, with Hong Kong down, Japan up and Australia marginally higher. As inflation pressure persists in the U.S., investors expect at least one more interest rate hike from Federal Reserve this year, which is rippling through global markets.

U.S. stock futures rose slightly in a cautious start to trading on Monday after the shares on the Wall Street ended lower on Friday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Friday, trimming its gain for the week to 0.8%, while The Nasdaq 100 managed to squeeze out a 0.1% gain over the five days, as policy-sensitive technology names like Microsoft Inc. and Apple Inc. dragged on the benchmark.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.52%. Crude prices traded above $86-mark, while Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 6:00 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.32% at 17,813.

Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—continued their rally for the ninth day in a row to end at a seven-week high with the longest winning streak in 2.5 years.

Indian rupee extended its gains against the U.S. dollar by a lot on a weaker greenback in the global market.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the tenth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 221.9 crore during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 273.7 crore, the NSE data showed.