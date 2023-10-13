Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks retreated and Treasury yields climbed as the latest reading on consumer prices bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve is nowhere near declaring victory over inflation—with bets on another rate hike back to “coinflip” territory, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.68% and 0.72%, respectively, as on 1:44 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.79%.
Brent crude was trading 0.13% lower at $85.71 a barrel. Gold was down 0.28% at $1,869.04 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower, snapping two days of gains after swinging between gains and losses for most of Thursday.
Media, metals and energy led the advance, whereas the information technology sector was under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points, or 0.10%, lower at 66,408.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 17 points, or 0.09%, to end at 19,794.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the 17th consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,862.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,532.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee weakened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch
Infosys: The Infosys-Temasek digital services JV has been extended by five years. Infosys' Q2 FY24 attrition fell to 14.6% vs 17.3% QoQ. An interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share was declared with the record date set for Oct. 25.
HCLTech: Company clocked highest ever new bookings of $4 billion in Q2. Its attrition fell to 14.2% vs 23.8% YoY. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share was declared with the record date set for Oct. 20.
Tech Mahindra: Company to sell 33% stake in South African unit for ZAR 23.95 million (approx. Rs 10.5 crore). Divestment is undertaken to comply with South African Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment guidelines.
Maruti Suzuki: The company will consider a preferential issue of equity to Suzuki Motor Corp as consideration for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat.
Airline Stocks: Air passenger traffic grows 18.3% to 1.22 crore in September. Indigo's market share increases to 63.4% in Sept Vs 63.3% in August, Vistara's share increases to 10% Vs 9.8% and AirAsia India's share falls to 6.7% Vs 7.1%.
IRB Infrastructure Trust: The company has executed definitive agreements with affiliates of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC as financial investors and SPV Samakhiyali Tollway to implement the Rs 2,092 crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in Gujarat. The Trust will acquire 99.96% stake in STPL for a total consideration of Rs 116.2 crore.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: September passenger traffic up 23% YoY at 94.16 lakh and aircraft movements up 14% YoY at 62,230.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Company has been issued form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for Bachupally manufacturing plant, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12.
Sun Pharmaceuticals: Sun Pharma's CEQUA 0.09% phase 4 study data shows sustained improvement in dry eye disease signs and symptoms in patients who switched from Restasis 0.05%.
Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA to market a generic equivalent of Xywav Oral Solution, of Ireland's Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility, U.S.
Panacea Biotec: The company has been issued form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for Baddi facility, Himachal Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has entered into $20 million growth agreement with Visa Worldwide for 5 years to further their alliance in support of issuance of Forex CoBrand Cards.
BGR Energy Systems: Company wins order worth Rs 112.75 crore from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for supply of Air Cooled Heat Exchanges to be delivered by Oct. 9, 2024.
One 97 Communication: RBI imposes a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance on multiple fronts.
SJVN: Unit SJVN Green Energy received an LoA from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam for development of 100 MW solar power project worth Rs 600 crore to be executed over 18 months. The project will be developed on Build Own and Operate basis.
IRCON: The company has been granted 'Navratna' status by Department of Public Enterprise.
RITES: Government granted 'Navratna' status to RITES.
Vedanta: Odisha's customs commissioner officer imposes a customs duty of Rs 1.56 crore and penalty & fine of Rs 2.9 crore on Vedanta's Aluminum business (and BALCO) for sale of goods without obtaining necessary approvals. Company also incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary named Vedanta Iron and Steel as part of its demerger plan.
Kesoram Industries: Sales volume grew 16.9% to 3.73 million tonnes in first half of FY24.
Steel Strips Wheels: The acquisition of AMW Autocomponent under CIRP has been approved verbally by NCLT, Ahmedabad.
Angel One: Total orders rise 36.1% QoQ to 338 million in Q2. The company added 2.1 million clients in Q2, the highest in a quarter. The Board has recommended a interim dividend of Rs 12.7 per share.
IDBI Bank: The bank has hiked 2 year to 3 year MCLR by 10 bps and overnight to one year MCLR by 15 bps.
Bank of Maharashtra: One year MCLR has been revised upwards to 8.7% from 8.6%.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Company invests an additional Rs 75 crore in subsidiary Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures via partly paid equity and preference shares.
REC: Khavda IVA Power Transmission, Rajasthan IV A Power Transmission, and Rajasthan IV C Power Transmission have been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiaries of REC Power Development & Consultancy, each with authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Infosys Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 38,994 crore vs Rs 37,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,503.14 crore).
EBIT up 4.8% at Rs 8,274 crore vs Rs 7,891 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,087.59 crore).
EBIT margins at 21.22% vs 20.80% (Bloomberg estimate: 21%).
Net profit up 4.5% at Rs 6,215 crore vs Rs 5,945 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,266.5 crore).
Note: FY24 Revenue growth guidance revised lower to 1-2.5% from 1-3.5%.
HCLTech Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 26,672 crore vs Rs 26,296 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,644.76 crore).
EBIT up 10.8% at Rs 4919 crore vs Rs 4438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,748.53 crore).
EBIT margin at 18.4% vs 16.88% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.62%).
Net profit up 8.6% at Rs 3,833 crore vs Rs 3,531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3755.47 crore).
Note: FY24 Revenue growth guidance revised lower to 5-6% from 6-8%; FY24 EBIT margin guidance at 18-19%.
Angel One Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 40.6% at Rs 1047.9 crore vs Rs 745.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 668.9 crore).
Net profit up 42.62% at Rs 304.5 crore vs Rs 213.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 283.2 crore).
Kesoram Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.83% at Rs 953.8 crore vs Rs 845.27 crore.
Ebitda up 32.54% at Rs 69.08 crore vs Rs 52.12 crore.
Margins at 7.24% vs 6.16%.
Net loss of Rs 58.37 crore vs net loss of Rs 59.05 crore.
Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.19% at Rs 182.58 crore vs Rs 136.06 crore.
Net profit up 34.29% at Rs 57.68 crore vs Rs 42.95 crore.
AUM grew 33.8% at Rs 47,957 crore vs Rs 35,842 crore.
Earnings in Focus
Den Networks Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Tata Steel Long Products Ltd., Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.
Bulk Deals
360 One Wam: Norges Bank bought 32.76 lakh shares (0.91%) for Rs 511.2 apiece. Morgan Stanley sold 24.42 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 511.2 apiece.
Shalimar Paints: Hella Infra Market bought 24.1 lakh shares (3.33%) at Rs 168.06 apiece, Rajasthan Global Securities bought 22.85 lakh shares (3.16%) at Rs 168.72 apiece and Graviton Research Capital bought 8.22 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 175.12.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals has released pledge of 25 lakh shares (2.1%) on Oct. 9 and has created a pledge of 30.69 lakh shares (2.59%) on Oct. 10.
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter RPR Sons Advisors and P.Suneela Rani have released pledge of 20 lakh shares (0.34%) on Oct. 10.
Who's Meeting Whom
UTI Asset Management: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Jupiter Wagons: To meet investors from Oct. 16 to Oct 19.
Medplus Health Services: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 27.
Tube Investments of India: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 31.
PCBL: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 17.
IIFL Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
360 One Wam: To meet analysts and investors on Nov 3.
Can Fin Homes: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
CIE Automotive: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
Huhtamaki: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
Tata Elxsi: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 17.
Vishnu Chemicals: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 13.
Inox Green Energy Services: To meet analysts and investors from Oct. 17 to Oct 19.
Trading Tweaks
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Shilchar Technologies, SEPC.
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Omaxe.
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Prakash Industries.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures fell 0.04% at 19,842.05, at a premium of 48.05 points.
Nifty October futures' open interest rose 0.38% by 733 shares.
Nifty Options Oct 19 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,800 and Maximum put open interest at 19,800.
Nifty Bank October futures rose 0.13% to 44,744.00, at a premium of 144.8 points.
Nifty Bank October futures' open interest fell 3.38% by 4,881 shares.
Nifty Bank Options Oct 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 45,000 and Maximum put open interest at 44,500.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp., Hindustan Copper, India Bulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network.
Research Reports
Pharma Q2 Results Preview - See Margin Recovery Underway: ICICI Securities
Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Softer Demand, Higher Ad-Spend To Curb Margins: Nirmal Bang
Healthcare Q2 Results Preview - Seasonality May Spurt Volumes: ICICI Securities
Siemens - Focus on Digitalisation, Decarbonisation: Prabhudas Lilladher