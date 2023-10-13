Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin

Infosys: The Infosys-Temasek digital services JV has been extended by five years. Infosys' Q2 FY24 attrition fell to 14.6% vs 17.3% QoQ. An interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share was declared with the record date set for Oct. 25.

HCLTech: Company clocked highest ever new bookings of $4 billion in Q2. Its attrition fell to 14.2% vs 23.8% YoY. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share was declared with the record date set for Oct. 20.

Tech Mahindra: Company to sell 33% stake in South African unit for ZAR 23.95 million (approx. Rs 10.5 crore). Divestment is undertaken to comply with South African Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment guidelines.

Maruti Suzuki: The company will consider a preferential issue of equity to Suzuki Motor Corp as consideration for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

Airline Stocks: Air passenger traffic grows 18.3% to 1.22 crore in September. Indigo's market share increases to 63.4% in Sept Vs 63.3% in August, Vistara's share increases to 10% Vs 9.8% and AirAsia India's share falls to 6.7% Vs 7.1%.

IRB Infrastructure Trust: The company has executed definitive agreements with affiliates of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC as financial investors and SPV Samakhiyali Tollway to implement the Rs 2,092 crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in Gujarat. The Trust will acquire 99.96% stake in STPL for a total consideration of Rs 116.2 crore.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: September passenger traffic up 23% YoY at 94.16 lakh and aircraft movements up 14% YoY at 62,230.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Company has been issued form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for Bachupally manufacturing plant, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: Sun Pharma's CEQUA 0.09% phase 4 study data shows sustained improvement in dry eye disease signs and symptoms in patients who switched from Restasis 0.05%.

Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA to market a generic equivalent of Xywav Oral Solution, of Ireland's Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility, U.S.

Panacea Biotec: The company has been issued form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for Baddi facility, Himachal Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has entered into $20 million growth agreement with Visa Worldwide for 5 years to further their alliance in support of issuance of Forex CoBrand Cards.

BGR Energy Systems: Company wins order worth Rs 112.75 crore from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for supply of Air Cooled Heat Exchanges to be delivered by Oct. 9, 2024.

One 97 Communication: RBI imposes a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance on multiple fronts.

SJVN: Unit SJVN Green Energy received an LoA from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam for development of 100 MW solar power project worth Rs 600 crore to be executed over 18 months. The project will be developed on Build Own and Operate basis.

IRCON: The company has been granted 'Navratna' status by Department of Public Enterprise.

RITES: Government granted 'Navratna' status to RITES.

Vedanta: Odisha's customs commissioner officer imposes a customs duty of Rs 1.56 crore and penalty & fine of Rs 2.9 crore on Vedanta's Aluminum business (and BALCO) for sale of goods without obtaining necessary approvals. Company also incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary named Vedanta Iron and Steel as part of its demerger plan.

Kesoram Industries: Sales volume grew 16.9% to 3.73 million tonnes in first half of FY24.

Steel Strips Wheels: The acquisition of AMW Autocomponent under CIRP has been approved verbally by NCLT, Ahmedabad.

Angel One: Total orders rise 36.1% QoQ to 338 million in Q2. The company added 2.1 million clients in Q2, the highest in a quarter. The Board has recommended a interim dividend of Rs 12.7 per share.

IDBI Bank: The bank has hiked 2 year to 3 year MCLR by 10 bps and overnight to one year MCLR by 15 bps.

Bank of Maharashtra: One year MCLR has been revised upwards to 8.7% from 8.6%.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Company invests an additional Rs 75 crore in subsidiary Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures via partly paid equity and preference shares.