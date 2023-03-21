Stocks To Watch: Indian Oil, NTPC, Uno Minda, CEAT, HDFC AMC, Kotak Bank, RBL Bank

U.S. stocks surged as regulators rushed to shore up investor confidence, coupled with speculations of central banks offering some relief from quantitative tightening in the face of a global financial turmoil. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1% by 1:32 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.49%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4%, while gold prices rose 0.4%. Bitcoin declined 0.6% to trade around the $27,800 level.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, snapped their two-day rally to close in the red, dragged by losses in metal and PSU stocks.

The Indian rupee pared opening gains to close lower against the U.S. dollar as investors remained cautious in the face of a global banking crisis and an upcoming FOMC meeting.