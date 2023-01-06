Stocks To Watch: IDBI Bank, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ambuja Cement, Reliance Industries

U.S. stocks were weighed down amid strong labour market data, which is considered a precursor to further rate hikes by the Fed. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% by mid-day in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was also down 1.2%. Meanwhile, yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.72%.

Crude price was up 1.8%, while gold declined 1.3%. Bitcoin changed little to trade around $16,800-level.

Domestic indices closed in the red for the second day in a row after trading flat for most of the session, even though the market breadth saw most stocks advance.

Rupee extended its rally against the U.S. dollar to close 25 paise higher at the day’s high of 82.55.