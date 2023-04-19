Stocks To Watch: ICICI Lombard, SBI, Bank Of India, Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Tata Coffee, Crisil
U.S. stocks saw little movement amid bank earnings and statements from Federal Reserve officials favouring further rate hikes. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were little changed by 12:34 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.58%.
Crude price rose 0.6%, and gold price gained 0.6% as well. Bitcoin advanced 2.4% to trade above the $30,100 level.
Benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—maintained a downward trend, falling for the second day in a row as power and telecom stocks declined.
The Indian rupee slipped further against the U.S. dollar as domestic equities remained under pressure.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 401.7 crore.
Stocks To Watch
State Bank of India: The bank’s board committee approved raising up to $2 billion (Rs 16,412 crore) during the current fiscal through public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes denominated in U.S. dollars or other convertible foreign currencies.
Bank of India: The lender’s board approved raising up to Rs 6,500 crore, including Rs 4,500 crore via fresh equity capital and/or additional tier-1 bonds and Rs 2,000 crore by issuance of Tier-2 bonds, during the 2024 fiscal.
Pidilite Industries: The company entered into assets purchase agreement with U.S.-based Basic Adhesives LLC for purchase of certain assets comprising of technology, design, trademark, copyright, domain name and trade dress.
Prestige Estates Projects: The company’s wholly subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Limited acquired 51% stake in commercial office space developer Dashanya Tech Parkz for a cash consideration of Rs 66.07 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System, used for prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.
South Indian Bank: The bank hikes lending rates across tenors in the range of 5-10 basis points, with effect from April 20, 2023.
Som Distilleries and Breweries: The company commenced commercial production at its expanded capacity at the facility in Hassan, Karnataka.
Piramal Pharma: The U.S. FDA has issued an establishment inspection report for the company’s manufacturing unit in Sellersville, U.S. and closed the inspection of the same facility.
Earnings
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4FY2023 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 5,256 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,299 crore)
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 1,279 crore
Ebitda margin at 24.3% vs 21.8%
Net profit up 40% at Rs 437 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 394 crore)
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Crisil Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 20.16% at Rs 714.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 677.8 crore)
Ebitda up 15.43% at Rs 203.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 147.9 crore)
Ebitda margin at 28.46% vs 29.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.8%)
Net profit up 19.84% at Rs 145.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.40 crore)
The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the fiscal ended Dec. 31, 2023, to be paid on May 16, 2023. Crisil follows a January-December financial year.
Tata Coffee Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.17% at Rs 723.01 crore
Ebitda down 4.79% at Rs 105.72 crore
Ebitda margin at 14.62% vs 16.92%
Net profit up 19.67% at Rs 48.8 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY23.
Results
Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Mastek, Alok Industries.
Bulk Deals
Avalon Technologies: Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) bought 4.45 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 408.13 apiece, Goldman Sachs India bought 3.50 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 412.91 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 5 lakh shares on April 13.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Shipping Corporation of India
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,709.10, a discount of 51 points.
Nifty April futures fell 2.18% and 4,061 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 42,320, a discount of 23.65 points.
Nifty Bank April futures fell 1.09% and 987 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil