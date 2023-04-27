Stocks To Watch: HUL, ACC, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Rail Vikas, Maruti Suzuki
Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks drifted as healthy earnings from big tech names supported sentiment but a decline in First Republic Bank rekindled concerns about regional banks in the nation. While the S&P 500 stayed put, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% by 1:23 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries tanked five basis points to 3.45%.
Crude price declined 1.1%, while gold price fell 0.4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged 6.4% to trade around $29,800 level.
Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied in the last hour of trade to pare early losses and close in the green for the fifth straight session.
Indian rupee gained against the U.S. dollar, tracking the weakness of the greenback in the overseas market.
Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday, ending a seven-day selling streak and bought equities worth Rs 1,257.48 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a four-day buying streak and sold stocks worth Rs 227.88 crore.
Earnings
SBI Life insurance Company Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 22,805 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,998 crore)
Net profit up 16% to Rs 777 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 677 crore)
VNB up 37% at Rs 5,070 crore Vs Rs 3,700 crore (full year)
VNB margin at 30.1% vs 25.9% (full year)
HDFC Life insurance Company Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 21,471 crore
Net profit fell 28% to Rs 362 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398 crore)
VNB up 37% at Rs 3,674 crore (full year)
VNB margin at 27.6% vs 27.4% (full year)
The life insurer announced a final dividend of Rs 1.90 per share for the fiscal 2023. The company also appointed Niraj Shah as chief financial officer for a term of three years, and Bhaskar Ghosh as independent director for five years. Both appointments come into effect on April 26, 2023.
Bajaj Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income 28% at Rs 7,771 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 30.5% at Rs 3,158 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA ratio at 0.94% vs 1.14% (QoQ)
Net NPA ratio at 0.34% vs 0.41% (QoQ)
The company declared a dividend of Rs 30 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
L&T Technology Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.37% at Rs 2,096.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2082.68 crore)
Ebitda up 35.01% at Rs 449.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 444.86 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.43% vs 18.95% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.4%)
Net profit up 18.17% at Rs 309.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 306.08 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Syngene International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% at Rs 994 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 892 crore)
Ebitda up 32% at Rs 318 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 292 crore)
Ebitda margin at 32% vs 31.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 32.7%)
Net profit up 21% at Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 154 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 0.75 to mark the 30th anniversary of the company. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as June 30, 2023.
IIFL Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income up 20.1% at Rs 1320.34 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 28.61% at Rs 412.74 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA ratio at 1.84% vs 2.08% (QoQ)
Net NPA ratio at 1.08% vs 1.06% (QoQ)
Voltas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.88% at Rs 2956.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,928.46 crore)
Ebitda down 16.41% at Rs 218.17 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 259.62 crore)
Ebitda margin at 7.38% vs 9.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.9%)
Net profit down 21.23% at Rs 143.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.28 crore)
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.
Shoppers Stop Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 29.52% at Rs 923.90 crore
Ebitda up 102.95% at Rs 154.73 crore
Ebitda margin at 16.75% vs 10.69%
Net profit of Rs 14.26 crore vs net loss of Rs 15.85 crore
Indus Towers Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.11% at Rs 6,752.9 crore
Ebitda down 11.18% at Rs 5,203.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 77.06% vs 82.33%
Net profit down 23.48% at Rs 1399.1 crore.
Results
Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, ACC, Mphasis, Surya Roshni, Coforge, Welspun India, Trent, Indian Hotels Co., Laurus Labs, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Gateway Distriparks, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Swaraj Engines, Agro Tech Foods, Apcotex Industries, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Lloyds Steels Industries, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Shree Digvijay Cement, Shree Global Tradefin, Tinplate Company Of India, Usha Martin, Vardhman Special Steels.
Stocks To Watch
Infosys: The IT major entered into a collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to offer services to retailers that will help them leverage technology solutions to simplify customer and store employee experiences.
HCL Technologies: The company has been selected to deploy an IT system for Vienna-based pigment maker Heubach Group across 11 countries.
Tata Motors: The Indian auto manufacturer signed a definitive agreement with Cummins to manufacture low- to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years.
Tata Power: S&P Global upgraded its rating for the company to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ while keeping the outlook stable.
HDFC/HDFC Bank: The BSE and National Stock Exchange accorded in-principle approval for transfer of non-convertible debentures issued by HDFC to HDFC Bank, subject to sanction of the composite scheme of amalgamation involving the two.
Jindal Saw: In accordance with the approved resolution plan, the company acquired entire shareholding of Sathavahana Ispat, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
Goldiam International: The company received export orders worth Rs 50 crore from international clients for manufacturing diamond studded gold jewellery, including lab-grown diamonds jewellery worth Rs 17.5 crore.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company received tentative approval from US FDA for marketing Topiramate capsules in different strengths.
City Union Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of N Kamakodi as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for another three years, effective May 1, 2023.
IDFC First Bank: In its meeting on April 29, the board, among other matters, will also discuss borrowing via debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company completed the process of closure and de-registration of step-down subsidiary CG Middle East FZE, Dubai.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The insurer clarified that it has not received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for tax evasion or unpaid taxes.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has been designated a Navratna company by the finance ministry.
Offerings
Mankind Pharma: The maiden share sale was subscribed 87% by the end of the second day. Portions reserved for institutional buyers as well as non-institutional investors was fully subscribed, with 1.86 times and 1.02 times subscription, respectively. The retail portion was subscribed 25%.
Block Deals
Aditya Birla Capital: Essel Mininig & Industries bought 2.61 crore shares (1.08%) and IGH Holding sold 2.61 crore shares (1.08%) at Rs 158.95 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Rail Vikas Nigam, Saksoft
Ex-Date Dividend: ABB India
Move In Short-Term ASM Framework: Saksoft, Fairchem Organics, Max Ventures and Industries
Move Out Short-Term ASM Framework: Aarti Pharmalabs, Pokarna
Who’s Meeting Whom
Ambuja Cements: To meet investors and analysts on May 2
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: To meet investors and analysts on April 28
Anand Rathi Wealth: To meet investors and analysts on April 29 and May 6.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,823.50, a premium of 41.20 points.
Nifty April futures fell 7.97% and 11,549 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 42,840, a premium of 143.20 points.
Nifty Bank April futures fell 27.71% and 17,336 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil