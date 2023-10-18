Stocks To Watch: HPCL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC, L&T Technology, Bajaj Electricals, Grasim, Exide

U.S. treasury yields rose while stocks struggled to gain traction as solid economic reports reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 declined by 1.79% and 0.56%, respectively, as on 1:40 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 0.23%.

Brent crude was trading 0.26% lower at $89.42 a barrel. Gold was down 0.02% at $1,919.83 an ounce.