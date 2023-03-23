Stocks To Watch: Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, GR Infra, Max Financial

U.S. stocks erased gains after surging minutes post the 25-basis-point Fed hike. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.58%.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed around 0.2% higher, with pharma, healthcare and PSU stocks leading the rally.

The currency markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Gudi Padwa celebrations.