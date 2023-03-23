BQPrimeMarketsStocks To Watch: Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, GR Infra, Max Financial
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks To Watch: Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, GR Infra, Max Financial

These are the stocks to look out for during trade today.
BQPrime
23 Mar 2023, 5:00 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A stock broker trading online while accepting orders by phone. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
A stock broker trading online while accepting orders by phone. (Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. stocks erased gains after surging minutes post the 25-basis-point Fed hike. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.58%.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed around 0.2% higher, with pharma, healthcare and PSU stocks leading the rally.

The currency markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Gudi Padwa celebrations.

Stocks To Watch

  • Hindustan Aeronautics: The central government will sell up to 3.5% stake in the company via offer for sale route on March 23 and March 24 at a price of Rs 2,450 per share.

  • Hero MotoCorp: The company will hike prices for certain motorcycles and scooters from April 1 to cover cost increases on account of transition to On-Board Diagnostic II. The price hike will be around 2% and vary by specific models and markets.

  • Larsen & Toubro: The company signed an agreement with France-based McPhy Energy for a long-term partnership where the latter will grant an exclusive manufacturing license of its pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology to the former, including future product upgrades.

  • Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of the company’s retail subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures, expanded its FMCG portfolio with the launch of personal and home care products.

  • Power Grid Corporation of India: The company acquired six special purpose vehicles from REC Power Development and Consultancy for a cumulative consideration of Rs 80.23 crore. The SPVs have been mostly formed for the construction of Transmission Projects in Khavda region of Gujarat.

  • GR Infraprojects: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for six-laning of Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur greenfield stretch from Hasapur to Badadal in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 872.17 crore. It has also been selected for construction of civil works at the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 3,637.12 crore.

  • PNC Infratech: The company’s subsidiary Sonauli Gorakhpur Highway received the appointed date of March 6, 2023 for the four-laning of Sonauli-Gorakhpur section of NH-29 national highway in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Coromandel International: The board approved the company’s foray into contract development and manufacturing organisation business and speciality and industrial chemicals. The board also approved scaling up the company’s crop protection chemicals business.

  • HG Infra Engineering: The company has been selected as the lowest bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Lepo village in Jharkhand to Kamlapur village on the Jharkhand-West Bengal border. The estimated project cost is Rs 764.01 crore.

  • Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company will delist 5.68 lakh Global Depository Receipts, representing 0.12% of its paid-up capital, from Luxembourg Stock Exchange due to low trading volume.

  • Chalet Hotels: The company will acquire 100% stake of Sonmil Industries for 74.65 crore and 82.28% stake in The Dukes Retreat. Sonmil owns the land in Khandala where The Dukes Retreat runs a property.

  • Nazara Technologies: Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of the company and the parent of sports news platform Sportskeeda, will acquire 73.27% in Pro Football Network, which is the third ranked platform for coverage and analysis of National Football League in the U.S.

Block Deals

  • Max Financial Services: New York Life Insurance Company bought 15 lakh shares (0.43%), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 15 lakh shares (0.43%) at Rs 629.75 apiece.

  • Dhampur Sugar Mills: Saraswati Properties bought 10.35 lakh shares (1.56%), Deepa Goel sold 10.35 lakh shares (1.56%) at Rs 213 apiece.

Bulk Deals

  • Kajaria Ceramics: Small Cap World Fund sold 12.5 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 1,040.03 apiece.

  • Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Polar Capital Funds sold 11.06 lakh shares (1.38%) at Rs 1,300.03 apiece.

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • JK Tyre Industries: To meet investors and analysts on March 23.

  • HG Infra Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on March 23.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Power

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas

Insider Trading

  • HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments Delhi bought 96,593 shares on March 16.

  • Jai Corp: Promoter Ruchi Jain Hanasoge bought 4.73 lakh shares between March 17 and 20.

  • Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Promoter group Hercules Hoists bought 28,460 shares between March 17 and 20.

  • Greaves Cotton: Promoter Karun Carpets bought 1.19 lakh shares between March 21 and 22.

  • Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 89,087 shares on March 21.

  • Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon bought 20,000 shares on March 20.

Pledge Share Details

  • Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex 13.5 lakh shares created a pledge of March 21.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty March futures ended at 17,183.95, a premium of 23.8 points.

  • Nifty March futures fell 6.03% and 14,839 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank March futures ended at 40,093.05, a premium of 46.2 points.

  • Nifty Bank March futures fell 9.57% and 9,880 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: Biocon, Indiabulls Housing Finance

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Nil

Research Reports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT