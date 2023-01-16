Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, DMart, Federal Bank, Wipro, Just Dial, SBI, M&M, Tata Steel

Indian stocks are in for a busy week with economic data, ongoing quarterly earnings, and foreign fund trading activity deciding the direction for investors.

The third quarter season has begun with big IT names, and this week market will react to the earnings of some major names, including HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and HUL.

"Going ahead, with IT earnings out of the way, investors will now focus on the earnings of financials," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.