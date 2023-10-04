Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, Vedanta

U.S. stocks declined while Treasury yields hit new multi-year highs after jobs data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.66% and 1.45%, respectively, as of 2:34 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.45%.

Brent crude was trading 0.34% higher at $91.02 a barrel. Gold was down 0.21% at $1,824.14 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. Auto, oil and gas, and pharma sectors declined, while public sector banks and media advanced.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the tenth consecutive day. While foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,034.1 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,361 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee weakened 17 paise to close at Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.