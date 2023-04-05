Stocks To Watch: HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Vedanta, Cyient, Hindustan Zinc, Marico

Equity markets in Asia were poised for a cautious open after U.S. stocks halted a four-day winning streak amid a selloff in banks.

Contracts for the U.S. benchmarks edged higher in early Asia trading Wednesday after the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.6% a day earlier.

Banks came under renewed pressure on Tuesday trading in the U.S., with a gauge of financial heavyweights falling the most in almost two weeks. In a wide-ranging annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon warned the U.S. banking crisis that sent markets careening last month will be felt for years.

Vacancies at U.S. employers sank in February to the lowest since May 2021, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed Tuesday. The reading was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries was trading at 3.34%. Crude prices trade above $85-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 28,000-level.

At 6:11 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.24% at 17,532.5.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed higher after a session of volatility led by auto, banking, and real estate stocks.

Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar as investors were spooked by the greenback surge and crude rates firmed up.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 321.93 crore during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold Rs 328.24 crore, NSE data showed.