Stocks To Watch: HDFC, Ashoka Buildcon, Mahanagar Gas, Vakrangee, Kansai Nerolac, Easy Trip Planners
Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks soared as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates higher than the already priced-in peak levels. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 1.14% by 12:28 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis point to 3.99%.
Crude price increased 1.4%, while gold prices were up 0.6%. Bitcoin tanked 4.3% to trade around the $22,400 level.
Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed with 1.5% gains, which was the biggest single-day advance in four weeks.
Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar amid high foreign fund inflow and rise in domestic equities.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC: The NCLT approves merger of wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors.
Ashoka Buildcon/Mahanagar Gas: The company with Morgan Stanley-managed North Haven India Infrastructure Fund will sell 100% stake in subsidiary Unison Enviro, comprising 13.54 shares, to Mahanagar Gas for Rs 531 crore.
Exide Industries: The NCLT approved merger of Chloride Power Systems & Solutions with parent entity Exide Industries.
Info Edge (India): The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Redstart Labs (India) will invest Rs 5.2 crore in pet care company Sploot, making it an associate entity.
Vakrangee: Equity shareholders and unsecured creditors, in separate meetings, have approved the demerger of e-governance and IT/ITeS business of the company into VL E-Governance & IT Solutions.
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has been declared as the successful bidder for two expansion projects in Chhattisgarh.
Easy Trip Planners: The company signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh government for promotion of tourism in the state.
Kansai Nerolac Paints: The joint venture between Kansai Nerolac Paints and Polygel Industries will acquire 40% in Nerofix for a cash consideration of Rs 37 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company received final approval from the U.S. FDA for Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP, 500 mg. The formulation had annual sales of $233.7 million in the U.S.
Indian Energy Exchange: February 2023 Business Update
The company achieved total volume of 8,200 million units in February.
The total volume includes green power trade of 341 million units.
Real-time market volumes increased 10% on-year at 1,714 million units.
Offerings
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: The IPO was subscribed 5.44 times on the final day with institutional buyers leading demand. The QIB portion was subscribed 7.83 times, whereas HNIs placed bids for 1.4 times of their respective portion. The retail portion received bids 4.31 times its size on the closing day.
Block Deals
Embassy Office Parks REIT: APAC Company XXIII bought 3.71 crore shares (3.9%), The Regents of The University of California bought 55.7 lakh shares (0.59%), Embassy Property Developments sold 4.26 crore shares (4.5%) at Rs 299.34 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Manappuram Finance: SBI Mutual Fund bought 48 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 106.59 apiece.
Reliance Power: EARC Trust SC 384 sold 2.5 crore shares (0.67%) at Rs 10.44 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Five-Star Business Finance: To meet investors and analysts on March 6 and 7.
Crisil: To meet investors and analysts on March 6.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik: To meet investors and analysts on March 6.
Arvind: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Buyback: Hinduja Global Solutions
Record Date Buyback: Hinduja Global Solutions
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Hinduja Global Solutions
Record Date Interim Dividend: Hinduja Global Solutions
Insider Trades
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Promoter group LG Sports bought 12,000 shares between March 1-2.
HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 6.29 lakh shares between Feb. 27-28.
Kewal Kiran Clothing: Promoter Kewal Kiran Finance bought 2,948 shares on Feb. 24.
Gateway Distriparks: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 3.25 shares between March 1-2.
Pledged Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest revoked a pledge of 3.14 lakh shares on March 2.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,661.45 a premium of 262.05 points.
Nifty March futures declined 8.33% and 19,692 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 41,423.65 a premium of 795.85 points.
Nifty Bank March futures rose 2.15% and 2,028 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil