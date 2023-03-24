Stocks To Watch: HAL, Bharat Electronics, IDFC First Bank, IRCTC, Vedanta

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government will exercise the greenshoe option to sell additional 1.75% stake in the company as the offer for sale was subscribed 4.5 times its base size. The issue will open for retail investors on Friday.

Reliance Industries: Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, and Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, have entered a partnership to set up EV charging solutions across all of latter’s residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The Financial Services Institutions Bureau has recommended Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairperson of the insurer.

Bharat Electronics: The company secured two contracts worth Rs 3,700 crore from Ministry of Defence for supply of medium power radars ‘Arudhra’ and 129 DR-118 radar warning receivers for the Indian Air Force.

Tata Steel: The company acquired the balance 1.35 crore shares (24.06%) of indirect wholly owned subsidiary Tata Steel Advanced Materials from wholly owned unit Tata Steel Downstream Products for Rs 17.33 crore.

Vedanta: The board of the company will meet on March 28 to consider its fifth interim dividend for the current fiscal.

Infosys: The company’s U.S.-based subsidiary Infosys Public Services deployed Quantum Global Digital Management System for United Nations Development Programme, which will offer services to eight agencies of United Nations with a user base of 50,000 across 170 countries.

Lupin: The company received tentative approval from U.S. FDA to market its abbreviated new drug application Obeticholic acid tablets, a generic equivalent of Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Ocaliva tablets.

IDFC First Bank: The board has approved the allotment of 37.75 crore shares of Rs 58.18 apiece to wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company on preferential basis by way of private placement, taking the latter’s stake in the bank up to 39.99%.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The 40:60 joint venture of Rail Vikas Nigam and Rachana Construction received letter of award for upgradation to six-lane Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH-8A national highway with paved shoulder for Ahmedabad-Bagodara-Rajkot road in Gujarat at a project cost of Rs 252.21 crore.

Punjab National Bank: The bank’s board will meet on March 29 to consider a proposal to raise capital for fiscal ending March 2024 through Basel-Ill compliant additional tier-I bonds and tier-II bonds.

Canara Bank: The bank received the entire consideration of Rs 121.29 crore for the sale of its entire 40% stake in Moscow-based Commercial Indo Bank LLC.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company allotted 9.16 lakh non-convertible debentures in public issue to raise Rs 91.65 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: The board of the company will meet on March 28 to discuss and decide various matters related to the Rs 2,500-crore rights issue approved earlier this month.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation: The company signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority for a period of five years for providing helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Kedarnath Dham on latter’s behalf.