Stocks To Watch: BHEL, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra, Glenmark Pharma, Nykaa, Oil India

Asian markets were poised to decline across the region on Monday after the worst week for stocks and bonds this year as traders increased interest rate expectations ahead of crucial the U.S. inflation data due Tuesday.

The S&P 500 ended the week 1.1% lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1%, the worst weekly performance this year for the two indexes.

At 5:50 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.12% at 17,883.5.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries was at 3.74%. Crude price was trading around $85-mark, while Bitcoin traded below $22,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices closed the week lower after a rangebound day of trading, following weak global cues and MSCI rejig of Adani Group stocks weighing on its indexes.

On Friday, after market hours, Moody's took ratings action on eight Adani Group companies.

Rupee closed 2 paise higher against the U.S. dollar at the end of the week, which saw another rate hike by MPC and weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S.

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Friday, ending a six-day selling streak. Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 1,458.02 crore, while the domestic institutional investors remained sellers for the second day, selling stocks worth Rs 291.34 crore, snapping a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.