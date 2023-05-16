Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare Institute, Pfizer, PVR Inox, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, HDFC

U.S. stocks fluctuated as traders awaited a deal on the debt ceiling. The S&P 500 was up 0.1%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% by 1:36 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.5%.

Crude price increased 1.7%, while the gold price inched 0.2% higher. Meanwhile, Bitcoin gained 2% to trade around $27,500 level.

Domestic benchmarks rallied for the second day—closing at their highest levels since mid-December 2022—supported by the rise in real estate and media stocks.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar as the greenback grew stronger in the overseas market.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the thirteenth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,685.29 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping a three-day selling streak, and bought stocks worth Rs 191.20 crore, the NSE data showed.