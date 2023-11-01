Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, L&T, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ITC, Adani Ports, Lupin, Tata Consumer, NBCC
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Asian stocks opened mixed after gains on Wall Street weren’t enough to offset a third monthly slide in the S&P 500.
Australian and South Korean shares edged higher while futures for Hong Kong slipped. Japanese stocks also rose. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after the index rebounded in the final day of October, but still notched its worst monthly run since the onset of the pandemic.
The Bank of Japan loosened its grip on bond yields Tuesday, in a move that appeared to fall short of investors’ hopes for a clearer sign of progress toward policy tightening.
Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.92% and Bitcoin was above 34,000-level. Brent crude was trading above $87 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $81-mark.
At 5:50 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 58 points of 0.30% at 19,105.
Indian stock benchmarks snapped two days of gains on Tuesday as investors are looking forward to the key interest rate decision of the U.S. Federal Reserve a day later.
During the day, the Sensex fell as much as 300.12 points, or 0.47%, to 63,812.53, while the Nifty declined 84.45 points, or 0.44%, to 19,056.45.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fifth day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 696.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 340.25 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
The Indian rupee closed at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Aether Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.1% at Rs 164.2 crore vs. Rs 140.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 173 crore).
Ebitda up 24.7% at Rs 46 crore vs. Rs 36.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 51.2 crore).
Margin at 28% vs. 26.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.8%)
Reported profit up 34.8% at Rs 36.7 crore vs. Rs 27.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.2 crore).
Motherson Sumi Wiring Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 14.7% at Rs 2,105 crore vs. Rs 1,835 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,019.4 crore).
Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 248.1 crore vs. Rs 180.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258.6 crore).
Margin at 11.8% vs. 9.9%, up 193 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Reported profit up 33.9% at Rs 156 crore vs. Rs 116 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 166.6 crore).
C.E. Info Systems Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 91.1 crore vs. Rs 89.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 96.63 crore).
EBIT is up 8.7% at Rs 37 crore vs. Rs 34.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39.7 crore).
Margin at 40.9% vs. 38.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.1%)
Net profit up 3.4% at Rs 33.1 crore vs. Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35.95 crore).
Five-Star Business Finance Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 43.9% at Rs 518.8 crore vs. Rs 360.5 crore.
Reported profit up 38.3% at Rs 199.4 crore vs. Rs 144.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.35 crore).
Navin Flourine Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% at Rs 472 crore vs. Rs 419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 525.3 crore).
Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 98 crore vs. Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.46 crore).
Margin at 20.8% vs. 22.4%, down 153 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 24.1%).
Reported profit up 4.8% at Rs 60.6 crore vs. Rs 57.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.4 crore).
Adani Total Gas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 1,095.6 crore vs. Rs 1,056.1 crore.
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 279.9 crore vs. Rs 247.7 crore.
Margin at 25.6% vs. 23.5%, up 209 bps
Reported profit up 15% at Rs 172.7 crore vs. Rs 150.2 crore.
Thyrocare Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 148 crore vs. Rs 135 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 146.57 crore).
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 37.5 crore vs. Rs 31.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40.8 crore).
Margin at 25.4% vs. 23.4%, up 195 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 27.8%).
Reported profit up 31.8% at Rs 20.3 crore vs. Rs 15.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24.77 crore).
Nuvoco Vistas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 2,573 crore vs. Rs 2,401 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,531.26 crore).
Ebitda up 71.8% at Rs 330 crore vs. Rs 192 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350.21 crore).
Margin at 12.8% vs. 7.9%, up 482 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).
Reported profit of Rs 1.5 crore vs. reported loss of Rs 130.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: net loss of Rs 23.77 crore)
Note: The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 169.8 crore in Q1 FY23.
Bharti Airtel Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.1% at Rs 37,044 crore vs. Rs 37,440 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 38,096.89 crore).
Ebitda down 0.4% at Rs 19,514 crore vs. Rs 19,599 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19,916.3 crore).
Margin at 52.7% vs. 52.3%, up 33 bps
Reported profit up 37.7% at Rs 2,093.2 crore vs. Rs 1,520.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,205.17 crore).
ARPU at Rs 203 vs. Rs 190 YoY.
Note: One-time loss in Q2 at Rs 1,570.3 crore.
DCB Bank Q2 FY24
NII at Rs 475.7 crore vs. Rs 411.1 crore, up 16% year over year.
Net profit at Rs 126.8 crore vs. Rs 112.4 crore, up 13% year over year.
Gross NPA at 3.36% vs. 3.26% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.28% vs. 1.19% (QoQ)
Geojit Financial Services Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 28.3% at Rs 143.9 crore vs. Rs 112.2 crore.
Reported profit was up 57.7% at Rs 37.5 crore vs. Rs 23.9 crore.
Jindal Steel and Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 12,250.2 crore vs. Rs 13,521.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,585.4 crore).
Ebitda up 18.35% at Rs 2,285.7 crore vs. Rs 1,931.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,364.8 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.66% vs. 14.28% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.8%).
Reported profit up 6.34 times at Rs 1,390.1 crore vs. Rs 219.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,078.7 crore).
Max Financial Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 10,165 crore vs. Rs 9,316 crore.
Reported profit up 176% at Rs 170 crore vs. Rs 61.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 262.35 crore).
Mankind Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 2,708 crore vs. Rs 2,426 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,699.18 crore).
Ebitda up 15.6% at Rs 683 crore vs. Rs 591 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 695 crore).
Margin at 25.2% vs. 24.4%, up 85 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 25.7%).
Reported profit up 21% at Rs 511 crore vs. Rs 423 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 506.53 crore).
Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 2,959 crore vs. Rs 2,700 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2861 crore).
Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 402 crore vs. Rs 359 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 380.6 crore).
Margin at 13.6% vs. 13.3%, up 31 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%).
Reported profit up 12.5% at Rs 226.3 crore vs. Rs 201.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220.2 crore).
Star Health Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 15% at Rs 3,357 crore vs. Rs 2,918 crore.
Reported profit was up 34.6% at Rs 125 crore vs. Rs 93 crore.
Birlasoft Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.73% at Rs 1,309.8 crore vs. Rs 1,262.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,290.84 crore).
EBIT is up 8.09% at Rs 185.64 crore vs. Rs 171.74 crore (estimate: Rs 174.04 crore).
Margin at 14.17% vs. 13.60% (estimate: 13.48%)
Net profit is 5.47% at Rs 145.07 crore vs. Rs 137.74 crore (estimate: Rs 136.70 crore).
KEI Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 1,947 crore vs. Rs 1,608 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1863.4 crore).
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 204 crore vs. Rs 161 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 193.15 crore).
Margin at 10.5% vs. 9.9%, up 48 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.4%).
Reported profit up 31.2% at Rs 140.2 crore vs. Rs 106.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 131.03 crore).
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8% to Rs 19,230 crore vs. Rs 21,173 crore.
Ebitda up 3.4% at Rs 2,138 crore vs. Rs 2,068 crore.
Margin at 11.1% vs. 9.8%, up 135 bps
Reported profit up 3.6% to Rs 1,052 crore vs. Rs 1,015 crore.
L&T Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.3% at Rs 51,024 crore vs. Rs 42,763 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 50,670.08 crore).
Ebitda up 15.1% at Rs 5,632 crore vs. Rs 4,894 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,449.81 crore).
Margin at 11% vs. 11.4%, down 40 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.8%).
Reported profit up 36.8% at Rs 3,856 crore vs. Rs 2,819 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,725.44 crore).
Care Ratings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 15.4% at Rs 108 crore vs. Rs 93 crore.
Reported profit up 2.5% at Rs 35.7 crore vs. Rs 34.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.9 crore).
Tata Consumer Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 3,734 crore vs. Rs 3,363 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3716.04 crore).
Ebitda up 24% at Rs 537 crore vs. Rs 434 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 523.68 crore).
Margin at 14.4% vs. 12.9%, up 148 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 14.10%)
Reported profit down 6.6% to Rs 364 crore vs. Rs 389 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 331.53 crore).
Kaynes Technology Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 32% at Rs 361 crore vs. Rs 273 crore.
