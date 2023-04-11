Stocks To Watch: Bank of Baroda, Cipla, SBI, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Vedanta, Delta Corp

U.S. stocks pared losses as investors grew hopeful of another Fed hike after Friday’s U.S. jobs data. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% at 12:52 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.41%.

Crude prices fell 1%, while gold prices declined 1.1%. Bitcoin rose 3% to trade around $29,000 level.

Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—extended gains for the sixth consecutive session to end at a four-week high .

Indian rupee started the week on a weaker note against the U.S. dollar as the domestic unit inched close to the 82-mark.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh straight day, picking up stocks worth Rs 882.5 crore. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after three days of selling, buying stocks worth Rs 351.5 crore, NSE data showed.