Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, IIFL Securities, Tata Consumer, Crompton Greaves, HDFC Bank

Stocks in Asia are set for a muted opening after U.S. shares drifted as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and economic data.

Contracts for equity benchmarks in Japan advanced, while those in Australia also climbed although the country’s equity market will be shut Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong stock futures dropped.

U.S. equity futures also inched lower in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 closed just 0.1% higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. That extended to seven the number of trading days when the two indexes have both moved less than 1%.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.47%. Crude prices traded above $82-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 28,000-level.

At 5:40 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.22% at 17,798.

Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed near their respective intraday highs, with gains in banking, non-banking financial companies and real estate stocks countering the decline in pharma and media stocks.

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar for a third day, even as domestic equities surged and crude prices softened.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Monday and offloaded equities worth Rs 412.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,177.2 crore.