Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life Insurance, JSW Holdings, Cipla

U.S. stocks extended losses after disappointing earnings spooked investors. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% and Nasdaq 100 declined 1.4% by 1:40 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries tanked 10 basis points to 3.39%.

Crude price was down 2.3%, and gold price declined 0.3%. Bitcoin dipped 0.1% to trade around $27,400 level.

Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, pared losses to close near the day’s high, both rising 0.1% with the advances in public sector banks and energy stocks.

Indian rupee closed flat against the U.S. dollar as the rise in domestic equities was countered by forex outflows and hardening crude prices.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the seventh day on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 407.35 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 563.61 crore.