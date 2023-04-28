Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Wipro, ACC, Ultratech Cement, Godrej Consumer Products, SBI, HDFC Bank, SpiceJet

U.S. stocks gained on the back of encouraging corporate earnings, despite conflicting pieces of data showing slowdown in the economy and rise in a key inflation measure, simultaneously. By 1:20 p.m. New York Time, the S&P 500 was trading 1.3% higher, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was up 2.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.51%.

Crude price rose 1%, while gold price remained unchanged. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rallied 2.3% to $29,200 level.

The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, again moved upwards in the last hour of trade to close around 0.6% higher.

Indian rupee lost early gains against the U.S. dollar as the greenback got stronger in the overseas markets.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 1,652.95 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 97.07 crore, the NSE data showed.