Stocks To Watch: Adani Total Gas, Zomato, LIC, Pfizer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin

U.S. stocks lost gains amid hawkish Fedspeak, recession signals from the Treasury market and a surge in equity bullishness among retail investors. While the S&P 500 was little changed by mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries changed little at 3.6%.

Crude price fell 1.2%, while gold prices declined 0.4%. Bitcoin fell 1.9% to trade around $22,500-level.

The Indian benchmark indices gained at close as IT stocks staged a recovery in the second half of the session.

Rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar after paring most losses from opening trade.