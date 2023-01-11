Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Uttam Sugar Mills, Adani Wilmar

U.S. stocks remained mostly flat as Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from divulging clues on the policy outlook. Both the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq 100 were little changed by mid-day in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.63%.

Crude prices rose 0.6%, while gold stayed put. Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around the $17,300-level.

Domestic indices closed 1% lower as losses in telecom, financials, banking, and technology stocks weighed the gauges down.

Rupee extended its rally against the U.S. dollar to close below the 82-mark for the first time since Dec. 6, 2022.