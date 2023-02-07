Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, Tata Steel, Adani Transmission, HCL Tech

Asian markets open cautiously after the U.S. stocks gave back some of this year’s gains amid bets that the Federal Reserve will keep a firm grip on monetary policy.

Australian stocks opened slightly lower, while shares in Japan and Hong Kong were little changed. The U.S. equities came off overbought levels, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 finishing lower. The U.S.-listed Chinese companies fell, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index dropping to the lowest in more than two weeks.

At 6:05 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.25% at 17,806.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 3.63%. Crude price traded at the $80-mark, while Bitcoin was trading just below $23,000-level.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Monday as I.T. and metal stocks dragged through the day.

Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar amid forex outflows and a stronger greenback in the foreign markets.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,218.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,203.09 crore for the 11th day in a row.