Stocks To Watch: Adani Green Energy, Natco Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Alembic Pharma, MOIL

U.S. stocks pared early declines as Treasury yields surged on signs of a stronger labour market bolstering the chances of a hawkish Fed for longer. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.3% by 1:00 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis point to 4.08%.
Crude price increased 0.1%, while gold prices fell 0.3%. Bitcoin declined 1.2%, to trade around the $23,300 level.
The domestic benchmark indices snapped their eight-day-long losing streak supported by the rally in metal and bank stocks.
Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar after a two-day rally as the greenback regained its strength and domestic equities put on a tepid show.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Green Energy: The company’s 700 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan became fully operational, taking its operating wind-solar hybrid portfolio to 2,140 MW. The facility has a power purchase agreement at Rs 3.24 per kwh for 25 years.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company will take an impairment charge of Rs 1,150.43 crore on three manufacturing facilities under construction in Gujarat. The three plants are expected to take a hit to their profitability and generate less cash than expected.
Happiest Minds Technologies: The board approved allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures on private placement basis to raise Rs 125 crore.
Indian Bank: The bank will increase its lending rates across the board in the range of 5-10 basis points, effective March 3, 2023.
MOIL: The company recorded 10% jump year-on-year during February in production of manganese ore at 1.31 lakh tonnes, while sales increased 19% on-year to 1.32 lakh tonnes.
Karnataka Bank: The bank appointed Abhishek Sankar Bagchi as its chief financial officer, with effect from March 2, 2023.
Pidilite Industries: The company investment additional Rs 10 crore in Buildnext Construction Solutions, taking its stake to 24.15%.
Titagarh Wagons/Bharat Electricals: The Titagarh Wagons-Bharat Electricals consortium emerged as the second lowest bidder for the manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets, including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depots.
Natco Pharma: The board of the company will meet on March 8 to consider a share buyback.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company issued 1 lakh debentures on private placement basis to raise Rs 1,650 crore.
India Grid Trust: The company completed the acquisition of 49% of paid-up capital and management control of Khargone Transmission Ltd. from Sterlite Power Transmission for Rs 1,497.5 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: February 2023 Business Updates:
Total disbursement increased 53% on-year to Rs 4,185 crore.
Collection efficiency faltered to 97%, compared to 98% a year ago.
Adequate liquidity buffer to cover funds requirements for three months.
Offerings
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Retail investors led demand on the second day as the issue was subscribed 0.38 times or 38%. The retail portion was subscribed 1.56 times, whereas the non-institutional investors placed bids for 22% of the basket reserved for them. The QIB portion was subscribed 6% by the end of Day 2.
Block Deals
Adani Green Energy: Active Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 11.14 lakh shares (0.07%), Care Super bought 2.67 lakh shares (0.02%), Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 1.57 lakh shares (0.01%), General Organization for Social Insurance bought 5.76 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs bought 11,379 shares, GQG Partners bought 4.7 crore shares (3%), New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 6.42 lakh shares 0.04%), Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust bought 37.8 lakh shares (0.24%), Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought 2.03 lakh shares (0.01%), VantageTrust III Master Collective Investment Funds Trust bought 2.69 lakh shares (0.02%), AustralianSuper bought 15.52 lakh shares (0.1%), SB Adani Family Trust sold 5.56 crore shares (3.51%) at Rs 504.6 apiece.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Active Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 16.47b lakh shares (0.08%), AustralianSuper bought 22.94 lakh shares (0.1%), Care Super bought 3.94 lakh shares (0.02%), Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 2.7 lakh shares (0.01%), General Organization For Social Insurance bought 8.52 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs bought 18,344 shares, GQG Partners bought 3.87 crore share (3.47%), New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 11.05 lakh shares (0.05%), Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust bought 62.56 lakh shares (0.3%), Construction And Building Unions Superannuation Fund 3.01 lakh shares (0.01%), VantageTrust III Master Collective Investment Funds Trust bought 4.54 lakh shares (0.02%), SB Adani Family Trust sold 8.86 crore shares (4.1%) at Rs 596.2 apiece.
Adani Transmission: GQG Partners bought 2.4 crore shares (2.15%), VantageTrust III Master Collective Investment Funds Trust bought 96,767 shares(0.01%), Active Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 7.17 lakh shares (0.06%), AustralianSuper bought 9.99 lakh shares (0.09%), Care Super bought 1.72 lakh shares (0.02%), Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 57,162 shares, General Organization For Social Insurance bought 3.71 lakh shares (0.03%), Goldman Sachs bought 4,219 shares, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 2.34 lakh shares (0.02%), Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust bought 16.64 lakh shares (0.15%), Construction And Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought 1.31 lakh shares (0.01%), SB Adani Family Trust sold 2.84 crore shares (2.55%) at Rs 668.4 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Adani Enterprises: SB Adani Family Trust sold 3.87 crore shares (3.39%), GQG Partners bought 2.42 crore shares (2.12%) at Rs 1,408.25 apiece.
Insider Trades
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 4.85 lakh shares between Feb. 28- March 1.
Deepak Nirite: Promoter Deepak C Mehta bought 8,500 shares on Feb. 28.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 1,688 shares on March 1.
Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties bought 3.80 lakh shares on March 2.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon 10,000 shares on March 01.
Supriya Lifesciences: Promoter Satish Waman Wagh bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 28.
KCP: Promoter VL Indira Dutt bought 8,057 shares on Feb. 28.
Pledged Share Details
Chambal Fertiliser: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on Feb.27.
Emami: Promoter group Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 25 lakh shares and released a pledge of 2 lakh shares, promoter group Diwakar Finvest created 3 lakh shares and released a pledge of 20 lakh shares, betweeb Feb 27 and March 1.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date EGM: Responsive Industries
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Universal Cables
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,388 a discount of 144.70 points.
Nifty March futures rose 2.95% and 6,770 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 40,565.05 a discount of 345.40 points.
Nifty Bank March futures fell 4.83% and 4,779 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
