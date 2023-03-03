BQPrimeMarketsStocks To Watch: Adani Green Energy, Natco Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Alembic Pharma, MOIL
Stocks To Watch: Adani Green Energy, Natco Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Alembic Pharma, MOIL

Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
03 Mar 2023, 5:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image (Source: Pxhere)</p></div>
Representative image (Source: Pxhere)
U.S. stocks pared early declines as Treasury yields surged on signs of a stronger labour market bolstering the chances of a hawkish Fed for longer. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.3% by 1:00 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis point to 4.08%.

Crude price increased 0.1%, while gold prices fell 0.3%. Bitcoin declined 1.2%, to trade around the $23,300 level.

The domestic benchmark indices snapped their eight-day-long losing streak supported by the rally in metal and bank stocks.

Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar after a two-day rally as the greenback regained its strength and domestic equities put on a tepid show.

Stocks To Watch

  • Adani Green Energy: The company’s 700 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan became fully operational, taking its operating wind-solar hybrid portfolio to 2,140 MW. The facility has a power purchase agreement at Rs 3.24 per kwh for 25 years.

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company will take an impairment charge of Rs 1,150.43 crore on three manufacturing facilities under construction in Gujarat. The three plants are expected to take a hit to their profitability and generate less cash than expected.

  • Happiest Minds Technologies: The board approved allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures on private placement basis to raise Rs 125 crore.

  • Indian Bank: The bank will increase its lending rates across the board in the range of 5-10 basis points, effective March 3, 2023.

  • MOIL: The company recorded 10% jump year-on-year during February in production of manganese ore at 1.31 lakh tonnes, while sales increased 19% on-year to 1.32 lakh tonnes.

  • Karnataka Bank: The bank appointed Abhishek Sankar Bagchi as its chief financial officer, with effect from March 2, 2023.

  • Pidilite Industries: The company investment additional Rs 10 crore in Buildnext Construction Solutions, taking its stake to 24.15%.

  • Titagarh Wagons/Bharat Electricals: The Titagarh Wagons-Bharat Electricals consortium emerged as the second lowest bidder for the manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets, including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depots.

  • Natco Pharma: The board of the company will meet on March 8 to consider a share buyback.

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company issued 1 lakh debentures on private placement basis to raise Rs 1,650 crore.

  • India Grid Trust: The company completed the acquisition of 49% of paid-up capital and management control of Khargone Transmission Ltd. from Sterlite Power Transmission for Rs 1,497.5 crore.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: February 2023 Business Updates:

    1. Total disbursement increased 53% on-year to Rs 4,185 crore.

    2. Collection efficiency faltered to 97%, compared to 98% a year ago.

    3. Adequate liquidity buffer to cover funds requirements for three months.

Offerings

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Retail investors led demand on the second day as the issue was subscribed 0.38 times or 38%. The retail portion was subscribed 1.56 times, whereas the non-institutional investors placed bids for 22% of the basket reserved for them. The QIB portion was subscribed 6% by the end of Day 2.

Opinion
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscribed 38% On Day 2
Block Deals

  • Adani Green Energy: Active Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 11.14 lakh shares (0.07%), Care Super bought 2.67 lakh shares (0.02%), Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 1.57 lakh shares (0.01%), General Organization for Social Insurance bought 5.76 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs bought 11,379 shares, GQG Partners bought 4.7 crore shares (3%), New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 6.42 lakh shares 0.04%), Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust bought 37.8 lakh shares (0.24%), Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought 2.03 lakh shares (0.01%), VantageTrust III Master Collective Investment Funds Trust bought 2.69 lakh shares (0.02%), AustralianSuper bought 15.52 lakh shares (0.1%), SB Adani Family Trust sold 5.56 crore shares (3.51%) at Rs 504.6 apiece.

  • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Active Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 16.47b lakh shares (0.08%), AustralianSuper bought 22.94 lakh shares (0.1%), Care Super bought 3.94 lakh shares (0.02%), Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 2.7 lakh shares (0.01%), General Organization For Social Insurance bought 8.52 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs bought 18,344 shares, GQG Partners bought 3.87 crore share (3.47%), New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 11.05 lakh shares (0.05%), Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust bought 62.56 lakh shares (0.3%), Construction And Building Unions Superannuation Fund 3.01 lakh shares (0.01%), VantageTrust III Master Collective Investment Funds Trust bought 4.54 lakh shares (0.02%), SB Adani Family Trust sold 8.86 crore shares (4.1%) at Rs 596.2 apiece.

  • Adani Transmission: GQG Partners bought 2.4 crore shares (2.15%), VantageTrust III Master Collective Investment Funds Trust bought 96,767 shares(0.01%), Active Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 7.17 lakh shares (0.06%), AustralianSuper bought 9.99 lakh shares (0.09%), Care Super bought 1.72 lakh shares (0.02%), Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 57,162 shares, General Organization For Social Insurance bought 3.71 lakh shares (0.03%), Goldman Sachs bought 4,219 shares, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 2.34 lakh shares (0.02%), Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust bought 16.64 lakh shares (0.15%), Construction And Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought 1.31 lakh shares (0.01%), SB Adani Family Trust sold 2.84 crore shares (2.55%) at Rs 668.4 apiece.

Opinion
Adani Promoters Raise Rs 15,446 Crore By Selling Stakes In Group Firms To GQG Partners
Bulk Deals

Adani Enterprises: SB Adani Family Trust sold 3.87 crore shares (3.39%), GQG Partners bought 2.42 crore shares (2.12%) at Rs 1,408.25 apiece.

Insider Trades

  • Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 4.85 lakh shares between Feb. 28- March 1.

  • Deepak Nirite: Promoter Deepak C Mehta bought 8,500 shares on Feb. 28.

  • Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 1,688 shares on March 1.

  • Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties bought 3.80 lakh shares on March 2.

  • Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon 10,000 shares on March 01.

  • Supriya Lifesciences: Promoter Satish Waman Wagh bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 28.

  • KCP: Promoter VL Indira Dutt bought 8,057 shares on Feb. 28.

Pledged Share Details

  • Chambal Fertiliser: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on Feb.27.

  • Emami: Promoter group Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 25 lakh shares and released a pledge of 2 lakh shares, promoter group Diwakar Finvest created 3 lakh shares and released a pledge of 20 lakh shares, betweeb Feb 27 and March 1.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date EGM: Responsive Industries

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Universal Cables

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Fineotex Chemical: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Grasim Industries: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Angel One: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Eicher Motors: To meet investors and analysts on Mar 3-6.

  • Dreamfolks Services: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • IIFL Finance: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Adani Green Energy: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Adani Transmission: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

  • Aptus Value Housing Finance India: To meet investors and analysts on March 3.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty March futures ended at 17,388 a discount of 144.70 points.

  • Nifty March futures rose 2.95% and 6,770 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank March futures ended at 40,565.05 a discount of 345.40 points.

  • Nifty Bank March futures fell 4.83% and 4,779 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: Nil

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Nil

Top Research Reports

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

