Stocks To Watch: Adani Green Energy, Natco Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Alembic Pharma, MOIL

U.S. stocks pared early declines as Treasury yields surged on signs of a stronger labour market bolstering the chances of a hawkish Fed for longer. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.3% by 1:00 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis point to 4.08%.

Crude price increased 0.1%, while gold prices fell 0.3%. Bitcoin declined 1.2%, to trade around the $23,300 level.

The domestic benchmark indices snapped their eight-day-long losing streak supported by the rally in metal and bank stocks.

Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar after a two-day rally as the greenback regained its strength and domestic equities put on a tepid show.