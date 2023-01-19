Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Persistent Systems

Stocks in Asia were poised to decline Thursday after US shares fell and the treasuries rallied. Shares edged lower in Australia and a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies slumped 2.5%.

At 5:51 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.45% to 18,139.5.

U.S. stocks extended losses as economic data sparked concerns over growth outlook. The S&P 500 closed Wednesday 1.6% lower, the biggest decline in a month. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined to 3.37%.

Crude price rose declined by nearly a percent. Bitcoin broke its rally to fall below $21,000-level.

Indian benchmark indices maintained their upward trend for the second day in a row, with the Sensex reclaiming the 61,000-mark.

Rupee snapped its two-day downfall against the U.S. dollar to close at its highest level since Dec. 2, 2022.

Overseas Investors in Indian equities turned being net sellers after a day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors off loaded equities worth Rs 319.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,225.96 crore, as per NSE,