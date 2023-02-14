Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, Shree Renuka Sugars, SAIL, SpiceJet

Asian markets are set to advance, following a rally on Wall Street as traders position for the U.S. inflation data later in the day that might not be as bad as once feared.

The S&P 500 added 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.6% after a survey showed Americans drastically reduced their expectations for household income growth amid tighter monetary policy.

In India, retail inflation rose to the highest since November, led by a pick-up in food prices, on Monday after market hours. The Consumer Price Index inflation was at 6.52% in January 2023, compared to 5.72% in December 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. A Bloomberg poll of 35 economists had estimated a reading of 6%.

At 6:04 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.39% at 17,859.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined to 3.71%. Crude prices were trading at $86-mark, while Bitcoin was below $22,000-level.

Indian equity benchmarks declined in the first session of the week, as investors awaited inflation data and Asia trade was weak.

Rupee dipped 22 paise against the U.S. dollar amid a downtrend in domestic equities.