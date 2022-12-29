Stocks in Asia Decline on Fresh Covid-19 Concerns: Markets Wrap

The prospect of further pandemic disruption to fragile supply chains as central banks grapple to bring inflation under control damped sentiment in the final trading week of 2022 after a brutal year for financial markets. Global equities have lost a fifth of value, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, and an index of global bonds has slumped 16%. The dollar has surged 7% and the US 10-year yield has jumped to above 3.8% from just 1.5% at the end of 2021.