Stock Rally Has A Ways To Go Before Americans Feel Rich Again

For instance, most investors tend to just look at their 401k statements — without doing all the calculations to account for inflation — and this year see that their holdings have gone up in value, says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. “You’re not going to do the math,” she said. “They tend to look at ‘do I have a job, did I get a raise.’ There’s a certain psychology about seeing how much you have in your 401k or your bank account.”