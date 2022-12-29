Stock Markets Live: SGX Nifty Signals Weak Start; KFin Technologies Listing, Wipro, Tata Power In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 29.
Godrej Properties Acquires Nine Acres Of Land In Gurugram, Haryana
The property will have a revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,500 crore.
Project will offer 1.6 million square feet of residential development scope along with lifestyle amenities.
Site is located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road.
Source: Exchange filing
Nifty Bank Index Witnessing Buying At Lower Levels | Trade Setup On Thursday
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.46.
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.87% on Wednesday.
Brent crude down 1.27% to $83.26 per barrel.
Nymex crude at $78.54 per barrel.
SGX Nifty fell 0.40% to 18,065 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.34% to $16,572.79.
Stocks in Asia Decline on Fresh Covid-19 Concerns: Markets Wrap
Offerings: KFin Tech Listing In Focus
KFin Technologies: The shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 29. The issue price of the IPO, which was subscribed 2.59 times, was Rs 366 per share. The Rs-1,500-crore IPO saw 4.17 times subscription in the QIB portion, and 23% subscription from HNIs. The retail portion was subscribed 1.36 times.
KFin Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know
Pledge Share Details
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Promoter Group Raksha Valia created a pledge of 19 lakh shares on Dec. 26.
Gensol Engineering: Promoter and Director Anmol Singh Jaggi created a pledge of 2.56 lakh shares on Dec. 27.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Group Simon India revoked a pledge of 1.3 lakh shares and Master Exchange and Finance revoked a pledge of 7 lakh shares on Dec. 26.