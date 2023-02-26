Stock Market Weakness Likely To Persist In The Week Ahead, Say Analysts

Sudeep Shah, head-technical and derivative research desk, SBI Securities

Increasing concerns of a faster pace of rise in rates by U.S. Fed, post the recent uptick in inflation numbers, has led to selling pressure in global markets. Indian markets, too, witnessed profit booking from higher levels in the past week and closed below 200-day moving average of 17,600 at 18-week lows, implying acceleration of short-term weakness.

Nifty Index has closed negative for the third consecutive month with roll-overs for February declining to 73% (last month 79%) and much lower to the three-month average of 80%. The index started with a total open interest of 112.77 lakh shares compared to 104.20 lakh in the previous months, up by 8%.

Bank Nifty February rolls were at 83.9% as against the previous month’s 84.06%, higher than its three-month average of 82.77%. Bank Nifty started March Series with a total OI of 28 lakh as against 20.7 lakh shares of February expiry.

Even FII long exposure at the beginning of the series in index futures is at its lowest level of 19% (81% short build-up) in the last six months with 75% of the derivative stocks placed below its 21-day exponential moving average level. Technically, the index has witnessed the formation of lower-top-lower-bottom formation for all five sessions of the past week, which implies a likelihood of further weakness in the coming week.

The index has witnessed break-down below an important support zone of 17,600, which is a rising trend-line support zone, joining key rising swing bottoms of 15,183 (June 2022) and 17,353 (Feb. 1, 2023).

Crucial support is at at 200 DMA zone of 17,320-17,340 and a breakdown below this zone could attract further selling pressure towards the 17,000 zone. While resistance on the upside is at 17,650-17,700 zone. Above the 17,700 levels, the index can revisit 17,920-17,950 again on the upside. Based on the option chain data, the Nifty 50 is expected to trade in a broader range of 17,050-17,680.

While the index is expected to trade within a negative bias on account of the above mentioned factors, leading to deteriorating macroeconomic environment, traders and investors should adopt a stock-specific approach and should look to add quality stocks which are currently outperforming the markets. One should prefer quality large caps and high-quality mid caps, while staying away from small caps.

Based on the rollover analysis and chart set-up, stocks from the mid-cap IT, defence and central public sector enterprises segments are expected to outperform, with long build-up visible in select names such as Ultratech Cement Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Siemens Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd. A short build-up is being witnessed in banking, oil & gas, metals, auto and real estate sectors with stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Godrej Properties Ltd., DLF Ltd. and Canara Bank expected to underperform.