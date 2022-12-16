Stock Market Traders Discover That Bad News Is Bad After All

“Investors took their eye off the ball and were hoping for a glide path into the holidays,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “Markets are realizing that we are in for a staring contest between Jay Powell and investors that could go on for three, six, or nine months.” He added that yields on short-term Treasuries rose Thursday, while those on longer-term ones declined, “which would support a theme of a hawkish Fed move near-term, pushing rates up, but also leading to perhaps a worse recession, which might suggest slower long-term growth and lower long rates.”