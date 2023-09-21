Asia Stocks, Treasuries Fall on Fed Rates Signal: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell and the dollar strengthened Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates will be higher for longer.
Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia opened lower while a gauge for US-listed Chinese stocks fell Wednesday for a fourth straight session. Contracts on US benchmarks edged lower in Asian trading after big tech led losses on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.5% and the S&P 500 dropping almost 1%.
Australian and New Zealand bond yields surged, tracking moves Wednesday in Treasuries as rates hit multi-year highs. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, hit the highest since 2006 and inched higher early Thursday.
The dollar rallied against major currencies, weighing on the yen which fell to a fresh November low above 148 per dollar.
The Fed held its target range at 5.25% to 5.5%, while updated quarterly projections showed 12 of 19 officials favored another rate hike in 2023. Policymakers also see less easing next year, with the median forecast for the federal funds rate at 5.1% by year-end, up from 4.6% when projections were last updated in June.
“The dot plot was more hawkish than expected,” said John Vail, chief global strategist for Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.
The stronger dollar added pressure on the yen, heightening the prospect of official support for the Japanese currency, Vail said. “Japan’s Ministry of Finance is likely to intervene in large fashion at 150 per dollar because it is hard to tolerate more inflationary pressure.”
“The new projections suggest that the Fed has a fairly strong degree of confidence in its outlook for a soft landing and, in turn, that there will be very minimal space for policy easing next year,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.
Swap contracts priced in greater-than-even odds of another quarter-point hike this year and fewer rate cuts next year than previously anticipated.
Central banks will be in focus Thursday as well, with officials in the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK set to announce policy decisions. The Phillippines central bank is likely to lift rates by a quarter point, while Indonesian policymakers are seen keeping rates on hold, according Bloomberg Economics.
After UK inflation unexpectedly slowed, traders pared bets on further tightening steps by the Bank of England, with the market pricing a 50% chance of a quarter-point hike later Thursday. They are also betting that if the BOE does hike, it will be its last. Goldman Sachs and Nomura went further, saying rates have already peaked. Bloomberg Economics expects an increase.
“There is now a real possibility the BOE pauses its hiking cycle this month or, perhaps more likely, raises rates while sending a signal that it thinks the move will be the last of the cycle, according to economists Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade.
The series of policy meetings this week will wrap up with the Bank of Japan on Friday.
Elsewhere, oil’s breakneck rally is taking a breather as a smaller-than-expected drop in US crude stockpiles bolstered technical resistance to further gains, with West Texas Intermediate’s futures dropping below $90 a barrel.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday
- Bank of England policy meeting, Thursday
- US leading index, initial jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday
- China’s Bund Summit, Friday
- Japan CPI, PMIs, Friday
- Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone PMIs, Friday
- US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0634
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.40 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3196 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $27,147.5
- Ether was little changed at $1,625
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.43%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.720%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.31%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $89.12 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,925.06 an ounce
