Asian Equities Advance As Bank-Sector Fears Ease: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities opened higher Tuesday after US financial shares rose and Treasuries fell as fears of broader contagion from the banking turmoil eased.
An Asian stock gauge was set to end a two-day losing streak, with shares rising in Hong Kong, Australia and Japan, where the Topix index headed for the highest in more than two weeks.
Traders have been cautiously edging toward risk-on sentiment as jitters in the financial sectors subsided. Financial firms led the way on Wall Street on Monday, while energy producers also gained. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended the session 0.7% lower, capping a two-week advance.
The two-year Treasury yield slipped back below the 4% level in Asia trading after surging 23 basis points Monday. Sentiment from the US session flowed across to trading in Australia and New Zealand, where rates on government debt climbed.
A gauge of dollar strength edged lower for a second day and the yen strengthened.
Still, the market remains nervous that the Federal Reserve could be forced to implement higher-for-longer rate hikes to tame inflation. Such a scenario raises the prospects of a recession later this year.
Swaps traders priced in around a 50% probability that the Fed will lift rates by a quarter point at its next gathering. They continue to price in sharp easing thereafter, with the policy rate sliding to about 4.2% in December, down from around 4.95% in May.
“I think that they are still going to do another 25 or possibly another 50 basis points, and then they’re going to hold it through the end of the year,” Cheryl Smith, portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Radio. “They’re going to keep those interest rates high because that’s the only tool that they have, the only tool that they know that will slow down an economy and lead to lower inflation.”
Yet US stocks have largely been shrugging off recession fears with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both advancing over the past two weeks.
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic said the first quarter “will likely mark the high point for equities this year,” recommending investors stay defensive in a research note.
“We view the most vulnerable areas as unprofitable companies that depend on steady flow of equity capital to fund operations and tight carry trades implemented over the last 10 to 20 years,” Kolanovic wrote.
One of Wall Street’s most prominent bears, Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson was also cautious on stocks, saying earnings estimates and valuations need to come down.
Elsewhere in markets, some Asian shares related to digital currencies fell in the wake of Bitcoin’s slump when the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance Holdings for allegedly breaking trading and derivatives rules.
Oil extended its climb in early trading in Asia on Tuesday after posting the biggest daily rally since October, rising by around 5% on Monday. Gold was little changed.
Key events this week:
- US wholesale inventories, US Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at event. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also speaks, Thursday
- China PMI, Friday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday
- US consumer income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:34 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0815
- The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 130.64 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8707 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6680
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $27,025.75
- Ether rose 0.4% to $1,715.4
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.51%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.27%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $72.89 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,963.13 an ounce
