Asian Stocks Mixed Amid Oil Gains; Yen Climbs: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday after US shares fell and a rally in oil increased concern about inflation.
Benchmark indexes were higher at the open in Japan, but slipped in Australia and fluctuated in South Korea. Contracts for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added just 0.1% and those for US shares edged lower. The S&P 500 ended below 4,500 Tuesday while an index of small caps slid about 2% and a gauge of homebuilders sank 5.5%.
Oil steadied near the highest since November. Its recent gains pose a headwind for much of Asia and put upward pressure on inflation, which in turn keeps policy interest rates high and drags on economic growth. Brent rose above $90 a barrel Tuesday as the largest OPEC+ producers extended their supply cuts to year-end.
Treasuries advanced in early trading hours in Asia. They sank Tuesday, with yields pushing up across the curve as at least 40 businesses tapped high-grade markets around the world. The surge in corporate debt issuance followed a seasonal slowdown and the recent rise in Treasury rates. About half of the corporate deals — or over $36 billion of new bonds — were sold in the US.
The dollar weakened slightly early Wednesday after rising the previous session as US yields increased.
Meanwhile, the yen strengthened about 0.1% after Japan’s top currency official, Masato Kanda, said he wouldn’t rule out any options if currency moves continue. The yen and the currencies of Australia and New Zealand fell to fresh 2023 lows on Tuesday. The yen is already trading at levels that saw Japan intervene in the market last year.
The yuan is also likely to be in focus as China tries to address its slide amid broad concerns over the nation’s economic health.
Investors in Asia will be watching for gross domestic product data from Australia Wednesday, consumer price index figures in Taiwan and a speech from Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata. More broadly, they are also looking to this month’s key economic data from the US and clues as to the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers can afford to “proceed carefully” with tightening given recent data showing inflation continuing to ease. “There is nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon,” Waller told CNBC. Meantime, Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the central bank may need to raise rates “a bit higher,” but stopped short of saying what officials should do at their next meeting.
“The Fed is sailing in shallow waters in a thick fog,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “It should be moving very slowly and be ready to halt or reverse its monetary tightening.”
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now sees a 15% chance the US will slide into recession, down from 20% previously as cooling inflation and a still-resilient labor market suggest the Fed may not need to raise interest rates any further.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic reiterated Tuesday that investors should fade the artificial-intelligence induced stock-market rally, arguing that he would turn more optimistic on equities if interest rates begin falling globally in the near term. Meantime, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said US equity investors are in for disappointment as economic growth is set to be weaker than expected this year.
Elsewhere, gold was little changed after declining the most in more than a month in the previous session.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
- Germany factory orders, Wednesday
- US trade, ISM services index, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Wednesday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Wednesday
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday
- Japan GDP, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- US wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:09 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0722
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.56 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3033 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6373
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $25,809.09
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,634.45
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.17%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $86.92 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
