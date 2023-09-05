Asia Stocks Fall As China Rally Wanes On Weak PMIs: Markets Wrap

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its estimate of US recession probability. “Continued positive inflation and labor market news has led us to cut our estimated 12-month US recession probability further to 15%, down 5pp from our prior estimate,” Jan Hatzius, its chief economist, wrote in a note. “We are also substantially more optimistic than most other forecasters in terms of our baseline GDP growth forecast, which averages 2% through the end of 2024.”