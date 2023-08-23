Asian Stocks Mixed As Mood Fades On Wall Street: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities traded mixed as Wall Street’s risk-on mood faded a day after the rally in big tech. Elevated bond yields continue to cause concern, even as moves moderated.
Shares declined in Hong Kong and mainland China, a day after the equities staged a sudden rally late on Tuesday. Benchmark gauges in Japan and Australia held on to modest gains.
Stock traders are awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s results later Wednesday, which are set to test the fervor around the artificial-intelligence hype, while wider markets are marking time ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. Nvidia fell 2.8% on the eve of its quarterly report.
Further signs of recovery in China’s internet sector emerged after Baidu Inc.’s revenue rose the most in more than a year. The company reported a larger-than-projected jump in sales for the June quarter as its net income rose 43%.
US stock futures gained in Asian trading after the S&P 500 extended its August slide on Tuesday. Banks dropped as S&P Global Ratings joined Moody’s Investors Service in cutting some US lenders amid a “tough” climate. Macy’s Inc. sank 14% as credit-card delinquencies accelerated, raising a red flag about consumer health.
Treasuries rose in Asia, with the yield on the two-year marginally above 5%. Resilient US economy has investors positioning for the Federal Reserve to keep borrowing costs elevated.
As Wednesday’s 20-year Treasury auction approaches and Jackson Hole nears, “we’re open to the interpretation that sellers’ fatigue is beginning to set in,” BMO Capital Markets strategists Ben Jeffery and Ian Lyngen said in a note.
“In the event of a strong bid for either 20s on Wednesday or the 30-year TIPS reopening on Thursday, rates could pull further off the highs and leave a relatively cleaner setup going into Powell’s speech,” they wrote.
In a sign of how significant Nvidia’s results will be, the options market is bracing for a move of about 10% following the results. With Nvidia accounting for over 3% of the S&P 500, the stock action will possibly have broader implications. The shares briefly touched an all-time high on Tuesday.
A gauge of dollar strength slipped, while the Australian dollar led gains against the greenback among Group-of-10 currencies. The offshore yuan advanced after the People’s Bank of China once again maintained support for the currency.
Meanwhile, the surge in US yields has been the primary reason stocks have declined over the past several weeks, with investors “pushing out” the date of expected rate cuts as they begin to accept the Fed may keep rates “higher for longer,” according to Tom Essaye, founder of “The Sevens Report” newsletter.
“It’s not the height of rates that matters as much as how long they stay high,” Essaye noted. “If we see Powell hint at higher for longer on Friday, we will need to brace for more equity market volatility.”
Powell is set to speak Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Investors will look to the highly anticipated speech for clues on the outlook for interest rates, which the Fed last month lifted to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.
Elsewhere, both oil and gold inched higher.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US new home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday
- Kansas City Fed’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole begins, Thursday
- Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde to address Jackson Hole conference, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:51 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0855
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 145.59 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2955 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6446
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $26,067.74
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,635.17
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.30%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.665%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.22%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,901.02 an ounce
