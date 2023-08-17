Asia Stocks, Treasuries Fall On Fed, China Worries: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds fell across the region on Thursday as investors digested further signs of weakness in China and the prospect of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
Shares in Japan, Australia, China and South Korea all fell, dragging a region-wide equity gauge to levels not seen since March and set for its biggest two-day drop since October.
Early declines for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index placed the benchmark on track to enter a bear market from a recent peak in January. Disappointing revenues from Tencent Holdings Ltd. provided a warning for the country’s tech sector, weighing on Chinese stocks alongside a drumbeat of dour corporate and macro news.
The country’s real estate slump may be worse than official data suggest. One of China’s biggest shadow banks skipped payments on several investment products, sparking rare protests in Beijing. The company offers high-yielding trust products linked to the country’s embattled real estate market. A unit of China Evergrande Group said the Chinese securities regulator has built a case against it relating to suspected information disclosure violations.
The cluster of concerns come as China’s central bank moved to boost fragile sentiment with a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the yuan and the largest injection of short-term cash to the financial system since February on Wednesday. So far the steps have failed to restore optimism, with the US Treasury warning about the consequences for the global economy.
“The market is definitely reacting to a lot of the bad news,” said Vanessa Chan, head of Asian fixed income investment directing for Fidelity Investment Management HK Ltd on Bloomberg Television. “Not just on the Country Garden situation but also to some extent the macro data and the headlines.”
China ramped up its efforts to stem losses in the yuan Thursday by offering the most forceful guidance since October through its daily reference rate for the managed currency. The offshore yuan weakened against the greenback. The Bloomberg dollar index firmed, alongside climbing Treasury yields across the curve.
The 10-year Treasury yield traded at intraday levels last seen in October, extending selling pressure seen Wednesday, while yields on the policy-sensitive two-year notes inched higher to near 5%. The selling erased gains for the year for an index of US government debt.
Strength for the dollar followed minutes from the Fed’s July meeting that fanned concerns the central bank would continue to raise interest rates to quell inflation. It’s feeding into this month’s dominant playbook, where investors are selling Treasuries and emerging markets on the expectations that policy rates will be higher for longer.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar weakened after jobs data showed a higher-than-expected rise in the unemployment rate. The pound steadied after a Wednesday rally following higher-than-expected UK inflation data.
The yen slumped to a 2023 low and traded at levels that previously triggered Japan’s intervention in September, while the offshore yuan weakened against the backdrop of financial and economic worries.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower, compounding Wednesday losses for the underlying benchmarks, as declines for Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc weighed on benchmarks.
“The Fed has no choice but to keep it up until they are convinced that inflationary expectations are quashed,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said after the minutes were released. “Doing otherwise risks some of the embers reigniting. Even though two governors favored keeping rates steady in July, it is important to keep in mind that a pause is not a pivot.”
Corporate Highlights:
- London-listed BAE Systems Plc is in talks on a possible acquisition of Ball Corp.’s aerospace division, people with knowledge of the matter said.
- Intel Corp.’s $5.4 billion deal with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor Ltd. collapses after failing to win Chinese regulatory approval in time.
- Energy Transfer LP will buy Crestwood Equity Partners LP in a $7.1 billion all-equity deal allowing Energy Transfer to expand its US pipeline network.
- Target Corp. climbs after a surprising profit surge in the second quarter overshadows the company’s increasingly cautious outlook on the rest of the year.
Key events this week
- US initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%
- Japan’s Topix fell 1.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0864
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.43 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3376 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.7% to $0.6377
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $28,561.75
- Ether fell 0.8% to $1,794.42
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.30%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.630%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.28%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
